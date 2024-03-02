Sensex (    %)
                        
Delhi witnesses sudden change in weather, wakes up to light rain

As per the IMD, no significant change in minimum temperatures is very likely over northwest India during the next three days and will fall by 3-5 degree Celsius thereafter

Heavy Rainfall

Photo: ANI Twitter

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 10:11 AM IST

Delhi witnessed a sudden change in weather as the national capital woke up to light-intensity rainfall on Saturday morning.
Visuals from several areas in Delhi, including Greater Kailash, India Gate, RK Puram, and Janpath, showed light showers this morning.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi during March 2 and 3.
The IMD said that a western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over north Afghanistan and its neighbourhoods, and a trough runs from this cyclonic circulation to the Northwest Arabian Sea in lower and middle tropospheric levels.
It further said that high moisture feeding is taking place from the Arabian Sea to northwest India and is likely to continue till March 3.
The minimum temperature departure was recorded above normal at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, as per IMD.
Further, as per the IMD, no significant change in minimum temperatures is very likely over northwest India during the next three days and will fall by 3-5 degree Celsius thereafter.
Also, IMD has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall or snowfall is very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.
Uttarakhand and Punjab are also very likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall on Saturday, the IMD said.
The IMD issued warnings of hailstorm activity at isolated places in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh on March 2.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi weather Rainfall Delhi Pollution weather forecasts

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 10:11 AM IST

