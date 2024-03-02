Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Uttar Pradesh becomes first state to issue 50 million Ayushman cards

Additionally, Uttar Pradesh maintains the leading position in terms of the highest number of Ayushman cards issued compared to other states

This revised health benefit package is expected to be rolled out from November this year, the health ministry said

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 6:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has emerged as the first state in the country to issue five crore Ayushman cards.
Additionally, Uttar Pradesh maintains the leading position in terms of the highest number of Ayushman cards issued compared to other states.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"CM Yogi emphasizes the importance of ensuring the health and well-being of every individual in Uttar Pradesh. He consistently directs officials to prioritize the issuance of Ayushman cards to those in need. As a result, today, every economically disadvantaged individual in the state can access treatment in private hospitals," as per a press release from the CMO.
Uttar Pradesh has issued 50,017,920 Ayushman cards, benefiting 74,382,304 individuals. A total of 3,716 hospitals in the state are empaneled under this scheme. Under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, a total of 3,481,252 health claims have been filed, with 3,275,737 claims settled, representing a settlement rate of 92.48 percent in the state.
"In Ayodhya, the city of Lord Shri Ram, a total of 837,700 Ayushman cards have been issued to beneficiaries thus far. 19 private hospitals and 16 government hospitals in the district are providing the benefits of this scheme," the release stated.
Panchayat assistants, Kotedars, and Asha workers conduct door-to-door visits to facilitate the creation of Ayushman cards for residents. Additionally, eligible beneficiaries can obtain their cards at the Gram Panchayat Bhawan within their respective villages.
Taking to his social media account X, CM Yogi congratulated the people of the state on becoming the first state in the country to provide 'Suraksha Kavach' of the Ayushman Card to its 5 crore citizens.
CM Yogi said in a post on 'X', "Congratulations to the people of the state! Under the guidance of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to provide 'Suraksha Kavach' of Ayushman Card to its 5 crore citizens. This accomplishment is a glimpse of our resolve to ensure the complete reach of welfare schemes to all eligible individuals in 'New Uttar Pradesh.' In the 'New Uttar Pradesh,' ensuring that no impoverished individual is denied treatment due to financial constraints is the foremost priority of the double engine government.

Also Read

UP CM to visit Ayodhya today, hold meeting with Ram Temple trust officials

Ayushman Bharat HWCs renamed as Ayushman Arogya Mandir, gets new tagline

Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day 2024: PM, President extends best wishes

CM Adityanath launches fourth phase of Mission Shakti in Uttar Pradesh

Centre to add 270 mn additional beneficiaries to Ayushman Bharat by Jan 26

Around 12.5 mn children in India aged between 5-19 are obese: Report

Private hospitals write to health ministry over rate standardisation

11 structural medical facilities under construction in Delhi: Survey

AI shows prostate cancer is not just singular disease, reveals study

12.5 mn children, teens in India obese in 2022, shows Lancet study

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Ayushman Bharat Uttar Pradesh government Indian healthcare

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 6:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon