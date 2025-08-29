Friday, August 29, 2025 | 10:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi Zoo shut for visitors after H5N1 bird flu detected in painted storks

Delhi Zoo shut for visitors after H5N1 bird flu detected in painted storks

Samples from the two dead storks were sent to the National Institute for High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal on August 27 and confirmed positive on August 28, the officials said

A Zoo staff member covers his face while spraying chemicals to prevent the Bird Flu (H5N1 avian influenza virus) at Delhi Zoo.

This is the third outbreak of avian influenza reported at the Delhi Zoo, following earlier cases in 2016 and 2021. (File image)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 10:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Zoological Park in Delhi will be closed to visitors starting Saturday after two painted storks were found infected with the H5N1 strain of avian influenza, officials said, according to PTI.
 
Zoo authorities stated that strict containment and monitoring protocols had been put in place to prevent the spread of the virus to other birds, animals or staff.
 
Samples from the two dead storks were sent to the National Institute for High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal on August 27 and confirmed positive on August 28, they added. 
 
 
Two more painted storks died on Friday evening, and their samples were sent to NIHSAD. Earlier this week, two black-necked ibises also died, with test results expected after resampling on Saturday, as quoted by the Indian Express.

A senior official noted that two lion cubs and a Royal Bengal tiger cub are under observation, citing previous instances of tiger deaths in large zoos due to avian flu.
 
This is the third outbreak of avian influenza reported at the Delhi Zoo, following earlier cases in 2016 and 2021, the report added.
 
The World Health Organization (WHO) states that H5N1 primarily infects birds but can also affect mammals, including humans, in rare cases. The virus, part of the goose/Guangdong lineage, was first detected in 1996 and has since triggered repeated outbreaks worldwide.
 
Zoo authorities said containment steps have been initiated in line with the Centre’s 2021 Action Plan for Preparedness, Control and Containment of Avian Influenza. Intensive surveillance and biosecurity measures have been enforced, and the zoo will remain shut until further notice.

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 10:25 PM IST

