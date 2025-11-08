Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 12:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Think Investments infuses ₹136 crore in PhysicsWallah ahead of IPO

Think Investments infuses ₹136 crore in PhysicsWallah ahead of IPO

The fresh infusion comes as the company gears up for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) next week

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

The IPO proceeds will be used to fund expansion and growth initiatives. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global investment firm Think Investments has invested a little over Rs 136 crore in edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah as part of a pre-IPO funding round.

The fresh infusion comes as the company gears up for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) next week.

As part of the transaction, Think Investments picked up 1.07 crore equity shares, amounting to 0.37 per cent stake in PhysicsWallah from 14 employees of the edtech firm.

The shares were bought at Rs 127 per piece, which is 17 per cent above the issue price. This translates into a transaction size of Rs 136.17 crore.

"Pursuant to share purchase agreement dated November 3 read with the amendment letter dated November 3, 2025 entered into, 14 employees of the company have transferred an aggregate of 10,722,708 equity shares... to Think India Opportunities Master Fund LP on November 4, for an aggregate consideration of Rs 136.17 crore," PhysicsWallah said in a public announcement.

 

Also Read

Reliance Jio

Bankers value Reliance's Jio Platforms as high as $170 billion ahead of IPO

C S Setty

State Bank of India greenlights 6% stake sale in mutual fund arm via IPOpremium

Alakh Pandey, Whole Time Director and Chief Executive Officer, PhyscisWallah Limited

PhysicsWallah sets ₹3,480 cr IPO price band ahead of Nov 11 share sale

Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs

IPO-bound Pine Labs plans to expand presence in global markets: CEO

Pine labs

Pine Labs to launch IPO on Nov 7; aims to raise ₹2,080 cr via fresh issue

Think Investments is a USD 4 billion global investment firm, focusing on backing technology-driven early-stage businesses. In India, Think Investments has built a diverse portfolio with investments in some of the prominent companies, including Swiggy, FirstCry, Urban Company, PharmEasy, Experian, Spinny, NSE, Star Health, Meesho, Rapido, Chaayos, and Dream11.

PhysicsWallah is preparing to launch its Rs 3,480-crore initial public offering (IPO), opening on November 11. The firm has fixed a price band of Rs 103-109 per share, targeting a valuation of over Rs 31,500 crore at the upper end.

The IPO includes a fresh issue of Rs 3,100 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 380 crore by co-founders and promoters Alakh Pandey and Prateek Boob.

Together, the promoters currently hold 80.62 per cent of the company, which will reduce to 72 per cent post-IPO. Notably, none of the early investors will sell their stakes in this offering. The issue will close on November 13, with anchor investor allocation scheduled for November 10.

The IPO proceeds will be used to fund expansion and growth initiatives.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

SpaceTech startup ULOOK raises ₹19 crore from growX, InfoEdge Ventures

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel

Green clearance decision deferred for ArcelorMittal Nippon plant in Andhra

Panasonic

Panasonic Chairman Manish Sharma steps down to pursue growth outside

Blue Energy Motors

Blue Energy plans an electric invasion in trucks on routes below 500 kmpremium

Piramal Finance

Piramal Finance hits ₹30,000 cr market cap on debut after PEL mergerpremium

Topics : initial public offering IPO initial public offerings Investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon