DGCA implements new rules for powered hang gliders to enhance safety

On October 7, an infiltrator of Hamas, a terror group, used a motorised hang glider to enter Israel

civil aviation

Representative image

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 11:14 AM IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has implemented new regulations regarding operations and security of powered hang gliders.
On October 7, an infiltrator of Hamas, a terror group, used a motorised hang glider to enter Israel.
The revised regulations read that no person shall fly a Powered Hang Glider without being authorised by a DGCA approved examiner or instructor. The examiner or instructor shall be a person who has done 50 hours on Powered Hang Glider and has at least 10 hours on dual machine. Such approved examiner or instructor shall check out and authorize other persons to fly.
No person shall carry out test flight on a powered hang glider unless the person meets the following criteria- a pilot holding valid Commercial Pilot License (CPL) with 25 hours of flying experience on powered hang glider; or a person holding authorisation with 50 hours of flying experience on powered hang glider, the revised regulations reads.
However, the existing security regulations reads that the Powered Hang Glider shall not be sold or disposed of in any way to any person or firm without production of a certificate issued by DGCA.
The certificate shall be granted by DGCA after verifying the antecedents of the prospective buyers from Ministry of Home affairs. Any person or firm intending to acquire/manufacture or register a Powered Hang Glider is required to obtain security clearance from MHA through DGCA and comply with the requirements specified by MHA, as per the regulations.
The security regulations clearly mention that the owner or operator shall not lease or renting or lend the Powered Hang Glider to anyone. No Powered Hang Glider shall carry any remote sensing appurtenances / weapon / photography/ video recording equipment without the express permission of MHA except that equipment required for the safe operation of the aircraft or specified in CAR, as per regulations.
Security measures approved by Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) shall be adopted at the place of parking as well as at the place of operation before each flight by the owner or operator and ensure safe custody, security and access control of Powered Hang Glider, it reads.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jyotiraditya Scindia DGCA Directorate General of Civil Aviation civil aviation sector Civil Aviation Ministry

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 11:14 AM IST

