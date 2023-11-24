Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.07%)
19788.70 -13.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

DGCA issues circular to airlines, AAI to deal with fake GPS signals

The DGCA stated that the circular establishes a system for the AAI to create a "threat monitoring and analysis network" in close coordination with the regulator

Maps, geospatial, GPS, taj mahal

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 3:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has released a circular to airlines, as well as the Airports Authority of India (AAI), to deal with fake Global Positioning System (GPS) signals that overpower a flight's own navigation system and divert it from its intended path.

The AAI is the air navigation service provider in India. Several weeks ago, a significant number of corporate and commercial aircraft were diverted off course due to fake GPS signals over Middle Eastern airspace, according to sources.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Considering the increasing reports of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) interference over airspace in the Middle East in the recent past, the DGCA had formed an internal committee on October 4, [Year]. The committee since then has taken stock of the situation, sensitized operators, and started discussions with leading experts from around the world on this sensitive subject," the DGCA stated.

The circular establishes the roles and responsibilities of each stakeholder -- airlines and the AAI -- in monitoring and mitigating the threat in a coordinated manner in addition to highlighting the reporting obligations as per regulatory requirements.

The circular is based on recommendations of the committee for tackling the emerging threat considering the best practices, latest developments, and International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) guidance on the matter.

"Furthermore, the circular provides comprehensive mitigation measures and action plan for aircraft operators, pilots, the AAI, and air traffic controllers which includes the development of contingency procedures in coordination with equipment manufacturers, and assessing operational risk by conducting a safety risk assessment," the regulator mentioned.

The DGCA stated that the circular establishes a system for the AAI to create a "threat monitoring and analysis network" in close coordination with the regulator. This network aims to proactively and reactively monitor and analyze reports of GNSS interference, gathering valuable insights, data, and updates for a robust and swift threat response.

"This circular, which comes at a time when the aviation industry is grappling with uncertainties due to new threats and reports of GNSS jamming and spoofing, provides much-needed guidance and clarity to all concerned with a practical roadmap and action plan to deal with the threat of GNSS interference in airspace in an effective manner," it mentioned.

Also Read

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

Not perturbed by Air India's use of Russian airspace: Finnair India head

Srinagar-Jammu Indigo flight enters Pak airspace due to inclement weather

New national policy may turn India's airports into global transit hubs

Govt considering making NavIC mandatory: Everything you need to know

India plans strategic reserves by storing gas in depleted wells: GAIL

India set to begin ambitious defence projects worth Rs 1.4 trillion

Delhi excise 'scam': AAP leader Sanjay Singh moves court seeking bail

Respond to problems of common people promptly: Prez Murmu to civil servants

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks: Top 5 movies to watch about Mumbai massacre

Topics : DGCA GPS tracker Airports Authority of India Airspace

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieOnePlus 12Telangana Elections LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon