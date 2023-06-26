A Srinagar-Jammu IndiGo flight entered Pakistan's airspace on Sunday for a short duration due to bad weather and was diverted to Amritsar, the airline informed."IndiGo 6e-2124 entered Pakistan airspace for a while due to bad weather and the flight was diverted to Amritsar," an official told ANI.Sources said that the flight was about to land at the Jammu airport but due to bad weather, it was asked to divert to Amritsar. However, after briefly entering Pakistani airspace, the flight landed safely in Amritsar.The official added that both countries were informed before the flight entered Pakistan airspace.In a similar incident on June 11, an IndiGo Amritsar-Ahmedabad flight entered Pakistani airspace for around 30 minutes due to bad weather.The incident took place at around 7:30 pm due to bad weather conditions with the plane going up to Gujranwala (close to Lahore). The flight eventually returned to India at 8:01 pm."IndiGo flight 6E-645, operating from Amritsar to Ahmedabad had to take a deviation over Atari into Pakistan airspace due to bad weather. The deviation was well coordinated with Pakistan by Amritsar ATC via telephone. The crew was in continuous contact with Pakistan on R/T and the flight landed in Ahmedabad safely post the deviation," IndiGo said in a statement on the incident.Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that it is an "internationally allowed" practice in bad weather conditions.