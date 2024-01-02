Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

DGCA probes A-I plane hard landing at Dubai in Dec; airline derosters pilot

The aircraft that operated a flight from Kochi to Dubai made a hard landing in Dubai on December 20 and the plane remained grounded there for almost a week, a senior DGCA official said

civil aviation

A smooth or hard landing is described in terms of 'touch down g'.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 12:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Aviation watchdog DGCA is probing the hard landing of an Air India A320 neo aircraft in Dubai last month, an incident in which the airline has derostered the pilot, officials said on Monday.
The aircraft that operated a flight from Kochi to Dubai made a hard landing in Dubai on December 20 and the plane remained grounded there for almost a week, a senior DGCA official said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Air India said it has initiated a probe into the incident and the pilot concerned has been derostered pending investigation.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is probing the incident, the official said and added that the aircraft concerned returned to Mumbai on December 27, according to the official.
Details about the number of passengers onboard and whether any one was injured could not be immediately ascertained.
An Air India spokesperson said an investigation has already been initiated as per DGCA norms into the incident.
"The pilot was appropriately trained and licensed to fly the aircraft. He has been off-rostered till the process of inquiry is on as per norms," the spokesperson said in a statement.
A source in the know said the A320 neo aircraft with registration VT-CIQ was grounded in Dubai for almost a week after it made the hard landing.
An aircraft that has made a hard landing requires maintenance checks before taking off again, the source added.
A smooth or hard landing is described in terms of 'touch down g'.
Generally, a landing that is above 1.8 g is considered a hard landing. A reading of 1.8 g means the gravitational force that was on aircraft tyres at the time of landing is 1.8 times that of the weight of the aircraft.
Earlier in the day, aviation analyst Shakti Lumba said that an Air India A320 aircraft was grounded at Dubai for more than a week after a "3.5 g arrival landing".
"The results of expedited training is showing. The Captain was one from the batch of wide-body co-pilots directly promoted as Captains on the Airbus.

Also Read

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO's Lander releases new images of moon from 70 km above

Infopark to build workspaces in Kochi Metro station, inks pact with KMRL

Kerala govt gives approval for BPCL's waste treatment plant in Kochi

SpiceJet Dubai-Kochi plane suffers tyre burst, makes smooth landing

Chandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

3 people shot dead in Manipur, curfew reimposed in valley districts

elhi sees massive traffic jams on New Year's day, several roads choked

Rajnath Singh inaugurates first all-girls sainik school in Mathura

India's January minimum temperature likely to be above normal: IMD

Andhra to launch second phase of Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha tomorrow

Passengers refused to deplane till the Captain apologised Media failed to report this serious incident. @DGCAIndia are you aware ?," he said in a post on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : DGCA airlines plane Dubai Kochi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 12:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveHappy New Year 2024 WishesIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Delhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon