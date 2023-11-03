Dhanteras 2023: Traditions and best time to purchase gold and silver

On Dhanteras, gold and gold ornaments are not the only things to look for. You can also buy different types of things, vehicles, silver, utensils, furniture and household products. Any of these things you buy on this day can help you with bringing great luck and prosperity.

Dhanteras, also called Dhantrayodashi, is a significant Hindu celebration that falls within the 5-days of Diwali celebrations. It is celebrated on the Trayodashi (thirteenth day) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the period of Kartik.

Dhanteras 2023: Shubh Muhurat (Timing)

Dhanteras will be celebrated in most parts of India on November 10th. The auspicious time to celebrate Dhanteras in 2023 are from 2:35 PM to 6:40 AM on November 10, 2023, and from 6:40 AM to 1:57 PM on November 11, 2023.

Dhanteras: What to buy as per traditions?

• On Dhanteras, the primary item to buy is gold, particularly, ornaments and coins. Gold is the metal of Lakshmi, the wealth goddess, fortune, and flourishing. Purchasing gold on Dhanteras is representative of welcoming the blessings of Maa Lakshmi to your home and family.

• Aside from gold, purchasing silver is also suggested as an investment. Well known silver buys are coins, utensils, idols and decorative products.

• Steel and metal utensils are also purchased on Dhanteras as an indication of success. These metals imply solidness.

• Numerous families likewise buy little machines and electronics on Dhanteras as an indication of inviting current wealth. These days, vehicles like cars and bicycles are additionally purchased on a favourable day.

• Investments like long-term insurance policies (LIC) and the stock market (IPOs and mutual funds) are additionally viewed as favourable during the celebration.

Dhanteras Puja: Rituals

On Dhanteras, numerous Hindu families held a custom called Kuber Puja post the pratipada muhurat at night. Kuber is known as the 'treasurer of Gods' and favors devotees with wealth and success.

The puja is finished by making a little stage utilizing either cow dung or urine. Upon this, a picture of Lord Kuber is put alongside gold coins, adornments, and new account books. Lotus desserts made of jaggery and steamed rice are presented alongside incense sticks and lights.

Reciting of Kuber Mantras and chanting his Aarti happens alongside the puja. At last, prasad is distributed in the wake of finishing up the rituals. It is believed Kuber favors the occupants with fortune prompting a prosperous monetary year ahead.