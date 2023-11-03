Handicraft exports from Rajasthan likely to surge over 10% this year

Handicraft exports from Rajasthan, a leading contributor to India’s handicrafts exports, are expected to see a jump of over 10 per cent this year, according to the industry experts.

The state’s blue pottery, marble handicrafts, hand-crafted brass items, miniature paintings, wooden artefacts and hand-printed textiles are famous all over the world.

It exports blue pottery mainly to the Middle East and America, and miniature paintings and wooden handicraft items to the US and Europe.

In the year 2023-24, exports from the state between April to August were higher at around Rs 750 crore against Rs 679 crore clocked during the same period last year.

Trade pundits expect at least a growth of over 10 per cent during the current financial year. According to them, the state is a leading contributor with a share of 10-11 per cent to India’s handicrafts exports.

However, the artisans and craftsmen working in this sector are not very keen to continue this work. They are unhappy for not getting paid adequately for their products.

They complain that while their products are being sold at high prices they live a life of great suffering, prompting the next generation not to follow suit.

“Covid-19 caused huge losses to our business, and GST hit it badly, as a majority of artisans and their families are either uneducated or do not have enough knowledge of GST rates and that of return filing, which forces them to seek help from tax experts,” Jaipur Handicraft Development Cooperative Society Ltd. President of Rup Singh Kumawat said.

Kumawat said they have repeatedly requested the Central government that due to GST, not only in Rajasthan but also across the country, artisans and craftsmen are in trouble.

“The Central government should do something. If this does not happen, then all these art forms will disappear," he added.

After farming, this sector provides employment to the largest number of people.