close
Sensex (0.44%)
64363.78 + 282.88
Nifty (0.51%)
19230.60 + 97.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6011.35 + 77.95
Nifty Midcap (0.70%)
39587.40 + 274.95
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.25 + 301.05
Heatmap

India allocates $15 mn grant to Sri Lanka to bolster Buddhist connections

The bilateral agreement on the grant was signed on Thursday at the President's House in Colombo in the presence of President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Sri Lanka

Representative Image (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India Colombo
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 4:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India has allocated a "landmark" grant of USD 15 million to Sri Lanka to bolster the long-standing Buddhist connections between the two nations, officials here said on Friday.
The bilateral agreement on the grant was signed on Thursday at the President's House in Colombo in the presence of President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her three-day visit to the island nation.
The first project to be initiated under the USD 15 million grant is the solar electrification of religious sites across Sri Lanka, with an allocation of USD 10 million, the President's Media Division of Sri Lanka said in a statement.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for this significant project was jointly finalised by the governments of India and Sri Lanka, it said.
The "landmark USD 15 million grant" strengthened Buddhist ties between India and Sri Lanka, the statement said.
"This grant is specifically allocated to bolster the longstanding Buddhist connections between India and Sri Lanka, underscoring the deep historical and cultural ties that bind these two nations together," it said.
Wickremesinghe and Sitaraman engaged in "lengthy bilateral discussions" during the bilateral agreement signing event, the statement said.
Noting that the grant underscores the significance of strengthening Buddhist linkages between India and Sri Lanka, the President's Media Division said that the fund would be allocated towards various initiatives, including the construction and renovation of Buddhist monasteries, capacity development, cultural exchange, archaeological cooperation, reciprocal exhibition of relics and other areas of mutual interest.
In recognition of the evolving economic landscape in Sri Lanka, both countries have agreed to recalibrate the grant amount from Sri Lankan Rupees to Indian Rupees, aligning it with the prevailing market conditions, it said.
"This adjustment is being formalised through diplomatic Letters of Exchange and Acceptance, signifying a shared commitment to further enhancing these ties," the statement said.
High Commissioner of India, Gopal Baglay and Secretary of the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Somaratne Vidanapathirana, played pivotal roles in exchanging these documents, it said.
During her visit to Sri Lanka, Sitharaman also called on the powerful Buddhist clergy in the central town of Kandy. Sri Lanka is a predominantly Buddhist nation.

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, toss result and live streaming

Asia Cup final, IND vs SL Highlights: Siraj hero as India lift the trophy

Asia Cup 2023 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

World Cup, PAK vs SL Highlights: Rizwan, Shafique shine in historic win

Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs SL Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

Handicraft exports from Rajasthan likely to surge over 10% this year

Green engineering need of hour, construct sustainable structure: Prez Murmu

Govt appoints nodal officers to issue direction against film piracy

Gopal Rai urges union environment minister to address pollution problem

Andhra HC rejects CID's plea to allow two DSPs to monitor Chandrababu

She also met Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and leaders of the Indian-origin plantation community.
Sitharaman was in the island nation to participate as the Guest of Honour in 'NAAM 200', organised by the Government of Sri Lanka on Thursday, to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the arrival of Indian-origin Tamils to the island nation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Buddhism sri lanka India-Sri Lanka India

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Motors Share PriceTim CookGold-Silver Price TodaySBI Q2 Results PreviewKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NED vs AFG Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon