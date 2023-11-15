Sensex (0.95%)
65549.18 + 615.31
Nifty (0.97%)
19632.20 + 188.65
Nifty Smallcap (1.47%)
6393.15 + 92.55
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
41352.60 + 342.90
Nifty Bank (0.78%)
44235.10 + 343.85
Heatmap

Dhanteras shopping list now includes lab-grown diamonds, digital gold

Lab-grown diamonds have become more popular in this year's festive season as prices plunged to less than half year-on-year

diamonds

Representative

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 10:47 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Lab-grown diamonds (LGDs) sales more than doubled during the Dhanteras-Diwali period last week, The Economic Times (ET) reported. Rings made using LGDs were the most popular category and attracted most buyers, industry insiders told the newspaper. Besides LGDs, digital gold also attracted buyers, the sales of which went up by 60 per cent year-on-year, the report said.

Founder of Limelight Diamonds, the largest LGD brand in the country, Sheth Madhavan, told ET, "Our sales saw a huge increase this Diwali and revenue surged 2.2X (120 per cent) increase compared to the year-ago period." More and more people are buying LGD jewellery studded with bigger solitaires, namely two-carat plus, Madhvan added.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

What are lab-grown diamonds?
As the name suggests, lab-grown diamonds are made artificially and solve for the rarity of natural diamonds. Lab-grown diamonds emerged as a new category and provided an alternative to the costlier natural diamonds. LGDs have become more popular in this year's festive season as prices plunged to less than half year-on-year. The prices of LGD rings with 1-carat solitaire came down from Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh from Rs 2 lakh last year. A 1-carat natural diamond ring, on the other hand, costs five times more at Rs 5 lakh, the ET report said.

Elaborating on the jump in sales, Sheth Madhvan said, "We have seen a significant ramp-up in sales of pure solitaire-based jewellery even in tier-2 cities through our point of sales. This category will flourish and we plan to open 10 additional stores in the coming months."

Digital gold sales
The sale of digital gold also went up during the Dhanteras-Diwali period. SafeGold, a digital gold platform that allows customers to lease gold to generate income, said that its business grew 50-60 per cent year-on-year.

Head of consumer business at SafeGold. Rhea Chaterji told ET, "This year, the highest investment in our digital platform was Rs 3 crore, which means the person who invested had accumulated 4.7 kg of gold with us. Last year, the highest figure was 1.5 kg gold.

Also Read

Zurich Diamond League Highlights: Neeraj Chopra finishes 2nd; Yakub at top

Up to 30% off on gold, diamonds: Dhanteras offers by leading jewellers

Diamond League final: Neeraj Chopra live javelin throw time streaming today

Neeraj Chopra fails to defend his Diamond League title, finishes second

Analysts bet on these consumption pockets ahead of the festive season

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'

Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Workers remain trapped in Uttarkashi's collapsed tunnel as rescue hampered

From Lambretta to Aamby Valley Project: The rise and fall of Subrata Roy

Nasa, Isro gearing up to launch space mission to map globe every 12 days

Topics : India diamonds diamond imports Diamonds GST rate on polished diamonds BS Web Reports Digital gold Paytm digital gold Gold on Dhanteras Diwali gold buying

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 10:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Tech IPO800 OTT ReleaseIND vs NZ Playing 11PRS OberoiIND-NZ Semis FinalWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?IND-NZ semis: How New Zealand could stop India's World Cup 2023 juggernaut

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon