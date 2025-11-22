Saturday, November 22, 2025 | 06:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bill on civil nuclear sector among proposed legislations for winter session

Bill on civil nuclear sector among proposed legislations for winter session

Besides the crucial 'The Atomic Energy Bill, 2025', which seeks to govern the use and regulation of atomic energy in India, the Higher Education Commission of India Bill is also on the agenda

Parliament, New Parliament

The session, with 15 sittings, will conclude on December 19 | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

A bill seeking to open up the civil nuclear sector for private players is among the 10 new proposed legislations listed by the government for introduction in the winter session of Parliament, beginning December 1.

Besides the crucial 'The Atomic Energy Bill, 2025', which seeks to govern the use and regulation of atomic energy in India, the Higher Education Commission of India Bill is also on the agenda.

According to a Lok Sabha bulletin, the proposed law seeks to set up a Higher Education Commission of India to facilitate universities and other higher educational institutes to become independent and self-governing institutions and to promote excellence through a robust and transparent system of accreditation and autonomy.

 

It has long been on the government's agenda.

The National Highways (Amendment) Bill, also listed for introduction, seeks to ensure faster and transparent land acquisition for national highways. Another proposed legislation is the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which aims at tweaking the Companies Act, 2013 and LLP Act, 2008, to facilitate ease of doing business.

Also on the government's agenda is the Securities Markets Code Bill (SMC), 2025, which proposes to consolidate provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992, Depositories Act, 1996, and Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956, into a rationalised single Securities Markets Code.

The government also plans changes to the Arbitration and Conciliation Act. Law Ministry officials said a proposed amendment to section 34 of the law and a Supreme Court observation on company directors have made the government refer the issue to a committee. The proposed amendment stems from that.

Two bills from the previous session are also listed for consideration and passing. The first supplementary Budget for the year is also on the agenda, according to the bulletin.

The session, with 15 sittings, will conclude on December 19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Paliament Winter session Nuclear Lok Sabha

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

