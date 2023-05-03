After 8 months of old excise policy, over 168,000L of illicit IMFL seized

In the first 8 months of implementation of old excise policy in Delhi since September 2022, more than 1.68 lakh litres of illicit Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and over 3,800 litres of foreign liquor was seized by the Excise department of Delhi government.

In the same period, 57,333 litres of country liquor was also seized by the enforcement teams of the Excise department, said a senior officer of the department.

Total 282 excise cases were registered and 280 people were arrested in various offences. More than 100 vehicles, mostly used in inter-state smuggling, were also impounded, he said.

The Delhi government last year withdrew its new excise policy 2021-22, after a CBI probe was recommended by Lt Governor VK Saxena into alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in its implementation.

The policy implemented on November 17, 2021 was wrapped up on August 30, 2022.

The government went back to old excise policy that was in operation prior to November 17, 2021.

The enforcement activities will pick up further as the excise intelligence branch (EIB) of the department has been strengthened with 24 Delhi Police personnel joining the unit recently, the excise department officer said.

Earlier, 39 Delhi Police personnel were repatriated in August 2022 amid the raging controversy over alleged irregularities in implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22.

After fresh deputation of Delhi Police personnel, the EIB now is boosted with four sub inspectors and 10 head constables and constables each, he said.

A further request for 20-25 personnel is to be made to the Delhi Police for an enhanced level of enforcement activities, the officer added.

The EIB is normally headed by an assistant commissioner of police, and the unit keeps a check on interstate smuggling of various kinds of intoxicants and drugs.

It also gathers intelligence for detecting the manufacture and sale of illicit liquor and drugs, illegal serving of liquor at unlicensed premises, and liaises with various units of Delhi Police to combat bootlegging.

The Excise department officials said the emphasis was to ensure effectiveness of enforcement activities of the department by active involvement of revenue officials like sub divisional magistrates and tehsildars.