Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Disadvantaged sections biggest beneficiaries of govt schemes: PM Modi

100,000 beneficiaries from deprived sections given Rs 720 cr today, PM Modi said at launch of PM-SURAJ national portal

PM Narendra Modi virtually launches PM-SURAJ national portal

PM Narendra Modi virtually launches the PM-SURAJ national portal, in Lucknow, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 12:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that people from disadvantaged sections like SCs, STs and OBCs are the biggest beneficiaries of his government's welfare schemes as he accused the previous Congress dispensations of neglecting them and never appreciating their role in the country's progress.
Speaking at the launch of the PM-SURAJ national portal, he cited the election of Ram Nath Kovind and Droupadi Murumu, who come from Dalit and tribal communities respectively, as president to assert that the BJP's efforts to ensure that those from deprived sections reach top positions will continue.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The opposition made every effort to ensure their defeat, he said.
Taking a swipe at the Opposition, Prime Minister Modi asked the gathering that consisted of people from disadvantaged groups, "How can anyone say I have no family when I have brothers and sisters like you?"

ALSO READ: PM Modi lays foundation stone of 3 semiconductor projects worth Rs 1.25 trn
He said his government's schemes for toilets and cooking gas have benefited deprived sections of society.
"SCs, STs, OBCs are the biggest beneficiaries of government welfare schemes for the poor," he added.
The Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan and Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan (PM-SURAJ) national portal aims to provide credit support to eligible individuals across the country, including Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes, and sanitation workers.
This initiative is set to facilitate financial empowerment and enable entrepreneurship opportunities for the most disadvantaged sections of society.
PM Modi said one lakh beneficiaries from deprived sections have been given Rs 720 crore assitance till now.

Also Read

Suraj Estate IPO opens today: Price band at Rs 340 to Rs 360 per share

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot challenges PM Modi's 'guarantee' on schemes

World Animal Welfare Day 2023: History, theme, importance, quotes, facts

Centre to save Rs 18,000 cr by removing fake accounts from welfare schemes

Top 5 government schemes for startups in India to support entrepreneurs

States denuded of power to levy tax on minerals by virtue of MMDR: SC told

Will allow Kerala to borrow Rs 5,000 cr as exceptional measure: Govt to SC

UCC Bill passed by Uttarakhand gets President's assent, becomes law

Have shared electoral bonds details with ECI: SBI tells Supreme Court

MHA to launch helpline number to assist applicants seeking info on CAA

Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister welfare schemes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 12:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveCAA RulesLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEUS Elections 2024Gold Price TodayManohar Lal KhattarIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon