'Distressed' says Rahul on Cyclone Michaung, urges Cong workers to help

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that all state governments should receive every possible assistance from the Union government in this hour of need

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

ANI General News
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 10:48 AM IST
As Cyclone Michaung continues to wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu and Chennai city faces massive waterlogging, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that he was depressed by it and urged Congress leaders and workers in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to come forward to help.
"Distressed by the news of the destruction and deaths caused by Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones.As the cyclone advances, I urge Congress leaders and workers of TN, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, to extend all possible support to their govt's relief and rescue efforts," Gandhi said speaking to ANI on Monday.
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that all state governments should receive every possible assistance from the Union government in this hour of need.
"It is distressing to witness the impact of #CyloneMichaung in Tamil Nadu, where precious lives have been lost. The cyclone is expected to make its presence felt in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Puducherry, and may cause heavy rains in Jharkhand," Kharge said.
"All the state governments must receive every possible assistance from the Union Govt in this hour of need. We must be together to avert any crisis. I request the Congress workers to provide all help to fellow citizens," he added.
Meanwhile, 8 people have lost their lives while multiple roads and subways are closed due to waterlogging in the wake of the Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Michaung', which is expected to make landfall on the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh between Nellore and Machilipatnam today.
"Traffic has been closed on Manjambakkam to Vadaperumbakkam Road due to the release of water from the Puzhal Lake," police said on Tuesday. The police further informed that 8 deaths have been reported so far in the state.
"A dead body of an unidentified man aged about 70 years who was found dead at the platform near the Vaidyanathan flyover, Padmanaban (M/50), Senthurai, Natluun, Dindigul district was electrocuted and died at loan square road, Murugan (M/35), died by fallen tree on himself at Besant Nagar, a dead body of an unidentified woman aged about 60 years was found dead at Foreshore Estate Bus Depot, Ganesan (M/70 years) of Thuraipakkam was electrocuted while walking on the road near his house," Tamil Nadu police said.

"Dharath (M/53 years) died due to a compound wall collapse at Ellaiamman Boyd Street, Sehlim (M/50), was found dead in the rainwater inside the School campus, Mirajul Islam (M/19) of Assam State, who stayed at Kotturpuram Corporation School relief Centre died due to epilepsy today," the police added.
The police also added that many families including pregnant women, children, and senior citizens were rescued from different areas who were stuck due to wreak havoc of Cyclone Michaung.
Around 17 subways including the Ganesapuram Subway, Gengureddy Subway, Sembium (Perambur), Villivakkam and Duraisamy Subway are closed due to water logging, the police informed further. "Fallen trees have been removed at 58 places in the GCP limit," police said.
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Tuesday morning inspected the Cyclone affected areas in the state. The Tamil Nadu CM inspected the rain relief camp set up in Kannapar Thital, Chennai. There are 162 relief centres in which 43 are operated accommodating 2477 Chennai residents. There are 20 kitchens operational providing food to these relief centres.
The state government has asked the authorities about the availability of ready-made items including rice-dals-vegetables and their quality to arrange food for those staying in the relief camps.
Earlier CM Stalin said " We have reduced/prevented loss of life to a great extent due to systematic improvements and comprehensive structural preparations. Rescue and relief work is going on at a wartime pace."
5000 workers from other districts are moved to Chennai for the mitigation works. Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary and other top officials are monitoring operations at the Integrated Command & Control Center. For the Chennai corporation the focus is on prioritizing rescue operations, providing food to individuals relocated to relief centers and clearing roads.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said "Severe Cyclonic Storm "MICHAUNG" over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts moved northwards with a speed of 07 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 0530 hours IST of today, the 5th December 2023 over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh coast near Latitude14.9°N and Longitude 80.2°E, about 20 km east of Kavali, 50 km north-northeast of Nellore, 200 km north of Chennai, 110 km south-southwest of Bapatla and 170km south-southwest of Machilipatnam.

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 10:48 AM IST

