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Home / India News / DMRC reopens entry gates at 2 stations, 15 still shut over security reasons

DMRC reopens entry gates at 2 stations, 15 still shut over security reasons

Entry gates at Mandi House and Central Secretariat metro stations were reopened, but 15 other stations continued to remain closed over security concerns amidst the CJP protest

Metro, Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 11:40 PM IST

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Entry gates at Mandi House and Central Secretariat metro stations were reopened on Friday evening, but 15 other stations in central Delhi continued to remain closed for the third consecutive day over security concerns amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest near Jantar Mantar.

On Friday morning, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that 17 stations -- Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium and Jhandewalan -- would remain closed from 7.30 am until further orders. Hours later, the 18th -- the New Delhi metro station -- was also closed.

 

At Janpath metro station, the closest station to the protest site at Jantar Mantar, glass panels at the entry were covered with newspapers by CISF personnel as protesters had drawn graffiti across parts of the protest venue.

The interchange facility continued to remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat stations, the DMRC said.

The 17 stations had remained shut on Wednesday and Thursday as well.

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While entry gates at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat were reopened late on Thursday after remaining closed for around 14 hours, they were shut again from Friday morning.

Later in the day on Friday, entry gates at Mandi House and Central Secretariat were reopened, while the remaining 15 stations continued to remain closed.

The prolonged closure of metro stations has disrupted travel for office-goers, students and lawyers, with commuters in central Delhi continuing to face delays and being forced to rely on road transport.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court Bar Association moved the apex court, saying the closure of several metro stations had made it difficult for lawyers and litigants to reach the Supreme Court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 11:40 PM IST

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