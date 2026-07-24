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Home / India News / MEA dismisses Pakistan's flood allegations as 'baseless' and false

MEA dismisses Pakistan's flood allegations as 'baseless' and false

India said "Pakistani media reports alleging that India is deliberately causing flooding is baseless and contrary to the facts"

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 11:37 PM IST

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India on Friday rejected reports that the Indian side is "deliberately" causing flooding in Pakistan by releasing river waters and described the allegations as "baseless and contrary to the facts".

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) referred to statements from Pakistani authorities acknowledging a rise in river levels in view of heavy monsoon rain areas across the border.

"Pakistani media reports alleging that India is deliberately causing flooding is baseless and contrary to the facts. The recent increase in flows in the River Chenab is a direct consequence of intense monsoon rainfall over Jammu and adjoining catchment areas during July 20 to 23," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

 

"Significantly, Pakistan's own flood forecasting division, which is based in Lahore, in its flood advisory issued on July 22 -- and let me also give you the time it was issued at 1718 hours local time -- attributed the high flood levels in the Chenab river to heavy rainfall over the upper catchment area," he added.

Jaiswal said the flood advisory from the Pakistani side said that the "high flows at Marala were expected to persist before gradually receding as rainfall over the catchment increased".

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"The rise in river flows is, therefore, a natural hydrological response to heavy rainfall and not the result of any deliberate action by India. Attempts to portray a weather-driven flood event as an upstream intervention are factually incorrect, technically untenable and contradicted by Pakistan's own official flood advisories."  Jaiswal also trashed allegations in the Pakistani media that India had withheld flood warnings.

"As regards allegations relating to flood warnings, the river flows during this period did not reach extraordinary discharge levels requiring the issuance of special flood warnings," he said.

Jaiswal said the "observed" flows were consistent with prevailing monsoon conditions over the upper catchments, as acknowledged by Pakistan's own flood forecasting authorities.

"Any suggestion that India deliberately withheld flood-related information is, therefore, without factual basis. Nevertheless, like last year, India will share high-flood data with Pakistan on humanitarian grounds, through diplomatic channels as and when a situation arises," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 11:37 PM IST

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