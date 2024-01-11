Doesn't matter if AMU minority institution, still important nationally: SC

Here are some of the important cases heard in Delhi High Court today:

How does it matter for people whether the Aligarh Muslim University is a minority institution or not when it has continued to be an institute of national importance without the minority tag, the SC said as it underlined that the intent of Article 30 of the Constitution is not to "ghettoise the minority". Some of the other important cases that were heard today are:- SC extended by six months the interim bail of former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case.- SC questioned the Centre about why reports of the court-appointed Technical Experts Committee (TEC) on biosafety of genetically modified (GM) Crops were not looked into by the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC).-SC agreed to hear on January 12 a plea of union minister of state for home affairs Nisith Pramanik seeking anticipatory bail in an attempt-to-murder case lodged against him in 2018.-Parents who give their daughters-in-law a hard time for not being able to fulfil their desire of "preserving their family tree", need to be educated that it is their son and not his wife whose chromosomes will decide the child's gender, the HC has observed.-The HC asked the Delhi government to inform it about whether any encroachment has taken place in Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary and Central Ridge forest.-"True love" between adolescents cannot be controlled through rigors of law or state action, the HC has observed while quashing a kidnapping and rape case against a man who had eloped and married a girl nine years ago when she was a minor.- A foreign national cannot claim the right to reside and settle in India under the Constitution, the HC has said while observing that the fundamental right of foreigners is limited to right to life and liberty.