Dominica to honour PM Modi with highest award at India-CARICOM Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the 'Dominica Award of Honour' in recognition of his role during the Covid-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

The Commonwealth of Dominica is set to honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi with its highest national award, the Dominica Award of Honour, at the upcoming India-CARICOM Summit in Guyana.
 
This award recognises PM Modi's efforts to support Dominica during the Covid-19 crisis.
 
An official statement from Dominica's Office of the Prime Minister stated, "The Commonwealth of Dominica will bestow its highest national award, the Dominica Award of Honour, upon His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, in recognition of his contributions to Dominica during the Covid-19 pandemic and his dedication to strengthening the partnership between India and Dominica." 
 
  According to the statement, Dominica’s President Sylvanie Burton will present the award at the India-CARICOM Summit in Georgetown, Guyana, scheduled for November 19-21.

Why is PM Modi receiving this honour?

In February 2021, PM Modi provided Dominica with 70,000 doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, a donation that enabled Dominica to assist neighbouring Caribbean nations as well. The award also acknowledges India’s contributions under PM Modi’s leadership in healthcare, education, and IT, alongside his global efforts in climate resilience and sustainable development.
 
"Prime Minister Modi has been a true partner to Dominica, particularly during our time of need amid a global health crisis. It is an honour to present him with Dominica's highest national accolade as a symbol of our gratitude for his support and as a reflection of the strong ties between our countries. We look forward to building on this partnership and advancing our shared vision of progress and resilience," stated the official message.
 
The India-CARICOM Summit will also host President Sylvanie Burton and Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica, serving as a platform for India and CARICOM members to discuss common goals and further cooperation.
 
While accepting the award, PM Modi highlighted the significance of collaboration in addressing global challenges like "climate change and geopolitical conflicts". He said India is dedicated to working with Dominica and the Caribbean to confront these major issues.

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

