ED launches new raids against 'lottery king' Santiago for money laundering

Sources said multiple premises linked to Martin were being searched on Thursday in Chennai and some other places

Santiago Martin (Photo: futuregaming.in)

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted fresh searches against Chennai-based 'lottery king' Santiago Martin, the single biggest donor to political parties with over Rs 1,300 crore in electoral bonds, as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

The action comes after the Madras High Court recently allowed the ED to proceed against Martin as the Tamil Nadu Police had decided to close the predicate or primary FIR against him and a few others and a lower court accepted this police plea.

Sources said multiple premises linked to Martin were being searched on Thursday in Chennai and some other places.

 

The federal agency last year attached assets worth about Rs 457 crore in a case against Martin linked to an alleged loss of over Rs 900 crore to the Sikkim government by fraudulent sale of the state lottery in Kerala.

Future Gaming Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. is the master distributor of Sikkim lotteries and the ED has been investigating Martin, known as the 'lottery king' in Tamil Nadu, since 2019.

Martin recently made news after it came to light through Election Commission data that his company (Future Gaming) was the largest purchaser of electoral bonds worth more than Rs 1,300 crore, between 2019 and 2024, meant for donations to political parties.

The Madras High Court last month allowed the ED case against Martin and his linked persons to go on as it set aside a lower court order which had accepted a closure report filed by the Chennai Police crime branch in a case related to the seizure of "unaccounted" Rs 7.2 crore from his Chennai home.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

corruption Corruption in India money laundering case Money laundering Enforcement Directorate

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

