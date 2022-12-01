JUST IN
Telegram shares user info with Delhi High Court in copyright case
Data hack derails daily life at AIIMS; admin reaches out to govt, IT firms
Border Security Force celebrates 58th Foundation Day on December 1
DigiYatra data will be saved in decentralised manner, says Scindia
Minimum temp likely to be 8 to 10 degrees in northwest, central India
Fine of nearly Rs 34 lakh imposed on NCFSC group of institution: Officials
Modi signals Putin's war in Ukraine a challenge for India as G20 host
Companies eager to deploy ex-Agniveers after term completion: Centre
Delhi Police moves HC against Tharoor's discharge in Sunanda Pushkar case
Sanjay Malhotra takes charge as Revenue Secretary in Finance Ministry
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News Â» National
Telegram shares user info with Delhi High Court in copyright case
Business Standard

Railways ferries 124 mt freight in Nov; FY23 earnings top Rs 1 trillion

Officials peg FY23 freight between 1500-1550 mt

Topics
Indian Railways | Freight | Railway Ministry

Dhruvaksh Saha  |  New Delhi 

Freight Corridor
Railway officials said that the growth in the last two months has been lower than expected, and that the ministry may end the financial year 2022-23 ferrying 1500-1550 mt of goods if current trends continue.

The Indian Railways, which was witnessing freight growth upwards of 8-9 per cent every month this financial year (2022-23, or FY23), saw its second consecutive month of tepid growth in November. The national transporter carried 123.9 million tonnes (mt) of goods during the month, registering a 5 per cent increase against last year, according to the provisional data furnished by the Ministry of Railways.

“On a cumulative basis from April-November, freight loading of 978.72 mt was achieved against last year’s loading of 903.16 mt during the same period — an improvement of 8 per cent. The Railways has earned Rs 1.05 trillion, against Rs 91,127 crore over the past year — an improvement of 16 per cent, compared with the same period of last year,” said the ministry.

In October, freight loading by the national transporter grew at a meagre 1 per cent, owing to slowdowns in some of the biggest items in its basket — coal, iron ore, and containers.

Commodity-wise data for November has not been made available yet.

Railway officials said that growth in the past two months has been lower than expected, and that the ministry may end FY23 ferrying 1,500-1,550 mt of goods if the current trends persist.

This is against an internal target of 1,700 mt, which was widely understood as aspirational.

“The Railways is leveraging its renewed rolling stock, but the current track network can only provide for so much growth. New corridors will play a crucial role in freight growth,” said a senior official.

Business Standard had previously reported that the national transporter is eyeing new coal connectivity projects worth Rs 94,153 crore as part of its energy corridor programme.

RITES, Bureau Veritas among 4 agencies to inspect supply-chain management

Months after the Ministry of Railways invited third-party inspection agencies to evaluate the national transporter’s supply-chain management system, it has finalised four such agencies to undertake the review — Intertek (British firm), Railways-owned consultancy Rail India Technical and Economic Service, Bureau Veritas (French testing company), and TUV India (German certification major).

The roll-out was spearheaded by Western Railway, which aims at integrating digitisation into every process of the rail delivery system. The agencies will be integrated into the national transporter’s digital systems and evaluate its supply chains.

The assignment of inspection work will be done by algorithm-based digital process, without any discretion to the vendor or the rail user, the Railways said.

“This system covers product inspection, process inspection, process audit, and verification of quality assurance plan. It also enables provision for obtaining competitive quotes for inspection in purchase orders (above Rs 500 crore) with the upper ceiling of rates finalised,” it said.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who oversees both Railways and information technology, has been vocal about the need to digitise railway processes to become more competitive.

The Railways has already digitised the procurement of most services, and plans to complete the digital overhaul of its parcel services by the end of the financial year.

Dhruvaksh Saha

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Railways

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 21:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.