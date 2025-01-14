Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / DPDP rules need to be principle-based rather than prescriptive: Vaishnaw

DPDP rules need to be principle-based rather than prescriptive: Vaishnaw

Over 200 participants, including key government officials from various ministries, industry leaders, legal experts, and policymakers, discussed the rules

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw stressed that the framework will keep evolving. | File Photo: PTI

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple, Microsoft, Snapchat, OpenAI, Accenture, Zomato, Deloitte, DSCI, and others participated in the first consultation meeting organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) with the industry on draft data protection rules.
 
Over 200 participants, including key government officials from various ministries, industry leaders, legal experts, and policymakers, discussed the rules designed to support the implementation of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP) on Tuesday, January 13.
 
Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Railways, and Information & Broadcasting, stressed that the framework will keep evolving.
 
“The objective that we had set for ourselves is to keep it simple, be principle-based rather than prescriptive, and let the law and rules evolve rather than casting everything in stone—a trust-based approach rather than a cynical one," he said in a statement from PIB.
 
 
The consultation on DPDP rules is ongoing, and the industry is expected to provide its comments by February 18.

Also Read

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Will hold wider consultation with industry bodies on DPDP rules: Vaishnaw

data protection digital competition bill meity

Draft DPDP rules: Task cut out for banks as operational challenges loom

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Data protection rules may be refined further to protect children: Vaishnaw

Premiumdata protection

DPDP Act's long gestation period raises questions about its efficacy

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Draft data protection rules balance regulation, innovation: Vaishnaw

 
S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, emphasised the importance of fostering open and candid discussions.
 
"We are here to listen and fine-tune any aspects that require further attention. Data protection is an issue that affects all of us, and it must be addressed inclusively and thoughtfully. More such sessions will be held soon," he stated.
 
This Act and its rules framework aim to strike the right balance between innovation and regulation, fostering a strong innovation culture while protecting the rights of citizens. Krishnan also mentioned that the digital infrastructure required for implementing the framework is being finalised.

More From This Section

The above-normal minimum temperatures are most likely to prevail over several parts of India except in some areas of the northwest in November, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

Vision Document 2047: IMD aims for zero-error forecast up to 3 days

Lawrence Bishnoi,Crime

Bihar minister alleges extortion threats from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Congress, Congress flag

News updates: Congress releases the third list of 16 candidates for Delhi Elections 2025

Mohanlal Badoli

Haryana BJP chief, singer Rocky booked for alleged gang rape in Kasauli

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM, Kumbhvani

UP CM extends wishes to devotees on first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh festival

Topics : data protection Bill on personal data protection privacy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon