DRDO transferring technology to encourage mass production in defence sector

The current DRDO policy for transfer of technology came into force on August 19, 2019

IANS New Delhi
DRDO

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 10:19 PM IST
To encourage mass production in the defence manufacturing sector, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is working on a technology transfer policy under which the technology of successfully tested products are being transferred to Indian industries for mass production by signing a licensing agreement.

Till now, the DRDO has signed 670 agrrements with industries under this policy, Minister of State for Defence, Ajay Bhatt, said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Accoding to the Ministry of Defence, DRDO undertakes design and development of products for use by the Indian armed forces. After successful product trial and evaluation, the technology of the same is transferred to the Indian industries for mass production by signing a licensing agreement for transfer of technology. The current DRDO policy for transfer of technology came into force on August 19, 2019.

Bhatt said in his reply that DRDO transfers both defence and dual use technologies to private companies. As per the licensing agreement for transfer of technology signed between the DRDO and the industry, the recipient industry is bound not to transfer or sublicence the technology obtained from the DRDO to any party without prior written approval of the DRDO.

Moreover, the licensing agreement bounds the industry to take all necessary measures to ensure that the technology is not passed on, disclosed, or given access to, except to their directors, officers and employees and their subcontractors to whom it is necessary to pass on, disclose or give access to, for the purpose of execution or manufacture of the product under the said licensing agreement.

--IANS

Topics : DRDO | manufacturing

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 9:35 PM IST

