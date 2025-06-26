Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 06:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Andhra to set up India's 1st integrated quantum tech hub by 2026: Naidu

Andhra to set up India's 1st integrated quantum tech hub by 2026: Naidu

The project will span 50 acres and integrate quantum computing, artificial intelligence, semiconductor research and defence innovation

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday held a curtain-raiser to announce "India's first full-stack Quantum Valley". (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Amaravati
Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 6:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday held a curtain-raiser to announce "India's first full-stack Quantum Valley" here under the National Quantum Mission, highlighting its vision and an upcoming workshop.

According to a statement from the chief minister's office, the project will span 50 acres and integrate quantum computing, artificial intelligence, semiconductor research and defence innovation, fostering high-end employment and frontier technological capability.

"This initiative will place Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of quantum and deep-tech advancement in Asia," said the statement, confirming the launch on January 2026.

Quantum Valley aligns with Amaravati's goal of becoming the "world's first city powered entirely by renewable energy, using solar, wind and hydro energy sources efficiently". 

 

Mandatory rooftop solar panels will be installed on all key buildings, supported by strict green building norms to ensure reduced carbon emissions and optimised energy performance.

The ecosystem will include district cooling systems, electric vehicle infrastructure, and circular economy practices to minimise waste, lower energy consumption and promote long-term environmental sustainability, the statement said.

IBM, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) are the principal collaborators for the Quantum Valley Tech Park in Amaravati.

IBM will install its 156-qubit Quantum System Two -- "India's most powerful quantum computer" -- while TCS will deliver quantum-integrated industry applications and L&T will execute infrastructure development.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has directed all state universities to introduce quantum computing curricula, with Andhra University offering degree programmes from the current academic year 2025-26.

The initiative also aims to create India's first quantum governance framework by integrating quantum technologies to enhance transparency, cyber resilience, and efficiency in public administration, the statement said.

Purdue University (USA) and University of Tokyo (Japan) will collaborate with Amaravati's DeepTech Research Park to enable international research partnerships, academic exchanges and joint quantum innovation programmes.

"As a state strong in science and engineering, Andhra Pradesh is ready to lead the quantum revolution. Telugu people must not miss this opportunity. The revolution has begun," said Pradyumna, personal secretary to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Alongside quantum technologies, the Valley will support post-quantum cryptography, high-performance computing, photonics, and quantum-aligned aerospace and defence technologies.

According to the statement, this project will unify academic institutions, multinational corporations and start-ups within one innovation corridor to accelerate translational research, prototyping and intellectual property creation.

By addressing critical gaps in indigenous hardware, talent development and secure infrastructure, Quantum Valley supports Atmanirbhar Bharat and Digital India through strategic deep-tech capacity building.

Equipped with renewable energy systems, district cooling, electric vehicle infrastructure, and AI-driven smart utilities, the Valley will exemplify sustainable, intelligent infrastructure design.

Similarly, the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub in Amaravati will support start-ups in quantum and deep-tech fields, fostering innovation, job creation, and collaboration within the Quantum Valley ecosystem.

"Just like the IT revolution, quantum will create even more jobs and will significantly impact humanity. Innovation hubs like the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub in Amaravati will help start-ups join the movement," the statement quoted Bhaskar Katamneni, Secretary, ITE and C Department, as saying.

Though primarily research-focused in its initial phase, Quantum Valley is projected to yield long-term economic, strategic and scientific dividends at national and international levels, it said.

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 6:48 AM IST

