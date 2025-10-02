Dussehra 2025: 5 must-visit places to witness best Vijayadashami in India

Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, is a pan-Indian festival that represents the triumph of good over evil. Although the primary theme stays the same, regional customs and traditions give the festivities distinctive flavours.
During this important occasion, each state displays its unique cultural tapestry through everything from elaborate processions to private ceremonies. Also Read: Happy Dussehra 2025: Safety tips for enjoying Vijayadashami mela foods
On Thursday, October 2, 2025, people celebrated Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami. After the nine days of Navaratri, the festival is celebrated on the tenth day of the Hindu month of Ashvin. Processions, Shastra Puja (worship of weapons), and the burning of effigies of Ravana and his brothers are all part of the celebrations.
Best 5 places to visit for Dussehra mela 2025
1. Kolkata Durga Puja
Durga Puja, a lavish celebration commemorating Goddess Durga's triumph over Mahishasura, falls on the same day as Dussehra in Kolkata. Each of the elaborately crafted pandals that embellish the city represents a distinct subject.
On the last day, the deity is submerged after devotees participate in feasts, traditional dances, and cultural performances.
On Vijayadashami, the final day of Durga Puja, married women execute the joyous and moving Bengali rite known as Sindoor Khela, in which they apply vermilion (sindoor) to one another's faces.
2. Delhi Dussehra - Ramlila and Ravan Dahan
Extensive Ramlila performances, which recreate scenes from the Ramayana, are a common way for Delhi to celebrate Dussehra. The destruction of evil is symbolised by the burning of enormous effigies of Ravana at the end of these ceremonies. Thousands of people attend the festivities, which include fairs, cultural events, and fireworks.
3. Ahmedabad Dussehra - Ravan Dahan
In Ahmedabad, effigies of Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbhkaran are set on fire as part of the spectacular Ravan Dahan celebration of Dussehra. Large crowds attend the celebration, which is accompanied by dance, music, and cultural acts. One of the main attractions of the city's celebrations, the burning, represents the victory of good over evil.
4. Bastar, Chhattisgarh – Bastar Dussehra
The 75-day Bastar Dussehra is a unique event in Chhattisgarh. The festivities honour Goddess Danteshwari and include tribal ritual, including the symbolic handover of authority to the Diwan (chief minister). Parades, traditional dances, and the worship of antique weapons are all part of the ritual.
Incorporating aspects of indigenous tribal cultures and regional deities, the event exhibits a profound regard for the environment and earth-centric customs through rites like Pat Jatra and a great Rath Yatra.
5. Punjab Dussehra
Punjab's Dussehra celebrations are closely associated with devotion. In addition, the adherents organise Bhandaras (community feasts), fast, and sing devotional songs during Jagraatas (night vigils). In many parts of the state, it is celebrated with processions, prayers, and the worship of the goddess Shakti.