Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 06:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Dussehra 2025: 5 must-visit places to witness best Vijayadashami in India

Dussehra 2025: 5 must-visit places to witness best Vijayadashami in India

Dussehra or Vijayadashami is being celebrated on Thursday, Oct 2. It celebrates the victory of good over evil, marking Lord Rama's victory over King Ravana & Goddess Durga over the Mahishasura

Dussehra 2025

Effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakaran are being burnt on the occasion of Dussehra.

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, is a pan-Indian festival that represents the triumph of good over evil. Although the primary theme stays the same, regional customs and traditions give the festivities distinctive flavours. 
 
During this important occasion, each state displays its unique cultural tapestry through everything from elaborate processions to private ceremonies.  Also Read: Happy Dussehra 2025: Safety tips for enjoying Vijayadashami mela foods
 
On Thursday, October 2, 2025, people celebrated Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami. After the nine days of Navaratri, the festival is celebrated on the tenth day of the Hindu month of Ashvin. Processions, Shastra Puja (worship of weapons), and the burning of effigies of Ravana and his brothers are all part of the celebrations. 
 

Best 5 places to visit for Dussehra mela 2025

1. Kolkata Durga Puja
 
Durga Puja, a lavish celebration commemorating Goddess Durga's triumph over Mahishasura, falls on the same day as Dussehra in Kolkata. Each of the elaborately crafted pandals that embellish the city represents a distinct subject. 

Also Read

Dussehra 2025 date

Happy Dussehra 2025: Safety tips for enjoying Vijayadashami mela foods

Akhanda 2 release date

Akhanda 2 release date locked: Balakrishna roars in Dussehra special poster

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan

LIVE news updates: Government must be people-oriented to avoid chaos, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

whisky, alcohol

Dussehra rush pushes Telangana liquor sales to record ₹1,000 cr in 4 days

RSS

Kovind to attend RSS Vijayadashami event; a look at past chief guests

 
On the last day, the deity is submerged after devotees participate in feasts, traditional dances, and cultural performances. 
 
On Vijayadashami, the final day of Durga Puja, married women execute the joyous and moving Bengali rite known as Sindoor Khela, in which they apply vermilion (sindoor) to one another's faces.
 
2. Delhi Dussehra - Ramlila and Ravan Dahan
 
Extensive Ramlila performances, which recreate scenes from the Ramayana, are a common way for Delhi to celebrate Dussehra. The destruction of evil is symbolised by the burning of enormous effigies of Ravana at the end of these ceremonies. Thousands of people attend the festivities, which include fairs, cultural events, and fireworks.
 
3. Ahmedabad Dussehra - Ravan Dahan
 
In Ahmedabad, effigies of Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbhkaran are set on fire as part of the spectacular Ravan Dahan celebration of Dussehra. Large crowds attend the celebration, which is accompanied by dance, music, and cultural acts. One of the main attractions of the city's celebrations, the burning, represents the victory of good over evil.
 
4. Bastar, Chhattisgarh – Bastar Dussehra
 
The 75-day Bastar Dussehra is a unique event in Chhattisgarh. The festivities honour Goddess Danteshwari and include tribal ritual, including the symbolic handover of authority to the Diwan (chief minister). Parades, traditional dances, and the worship of antique weapons are all part of the ritual. 
 
Incorporating aspects of indigenous tribal cultures and regional deities, the event exhibits a profound regard for the environment and earth-centric customs through rites like Pat Jatra and a great Rath Yatra.
 
5. Punjab Dussehra
 
Punjab's Dussehra celebrations are closely associated with devotion. In addition, the adherents organise Bhandaras (community feasts), fast, and sing devotional songs during Jagraatas (night vigils). In many parts of the state, it is celebrated with processions, prayers, and the worship of the goddess Shakti.
 

More From This Section

A drone flies over a neighborhood in Houston, Texas

High alert in Bareilly; drones deployed, internet suspended for 48 hrs

RSS

Tamil Nadu police detain 39 RSS members for unauthorised event in Chennai

C P Radhakrishnan, Vice President of India. | File Image

V-P Radhakrishnan, Sonia Gandhi pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri

MK Stalin, Stalin

TN CM condemns RSS commemorative coin; urges safeguarding Gandhi's legacy

gavel law cases

HC quashes ₹236 cr water bill against United Spirits' Maharashtra unit

Topics : Dussehra Traditional festivals Durga Puja

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 LIVEIndia vs West Indies 1st Test Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon