RLDA conducts pre-bid meeting for leasing of land in Dwarka Sector 21

'The land parcel is adjacent to the Dwarka Sector 21 Metro station and is surrounded by well-developed physical and social infrastructure, making it ideal for a mix-use development'

ANI  General News 

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has successfully concluded the pre-bid Conference for leasing the 1,24,000 Square metres of land adjacent to the Dwarka Sector 21 Metro station in New Delhi. The conference was held both online as well as offline mode.

As per the official note, among the developers who attended the pre-bid meeting and expressed interest in this land parcel were DLF Ltd., Omaxe Ltd., Godrej Properties, Bharti Realty, GMR Group, Unity Group, Pacific Group, Raheja Group, ELDECO Group, Balaji Properties, ATS Homekraft, Birla Estates, Young Builders (P) Ltd, Welspun Enterprises Ltd., Jindal Realty, Birla Estates, etc.

Talking about this meeting, the Vice Chairman of RLDA Ved Parkash Dudeja informed, "we are pleased to note the participation of leading developers at the pre-bid meeting for this land parcel. The land parcel is adjacent to the Dwarka Sector 21 Metro station and is surrounded by well-developed physical and social infrastructure, making it ideal for a mix-use development. This land represents a lucrative opportunity for developers to build a residential or commercial project to meet New Delhi's rising demand for premium real estate property."

According to the official statement, the proposed 124,000-square-meter Railway Land parcel is available for a 99-year lease in well-developed Sector 21, Dwarka, Delhi. The reserve price for the land parcel is INR 1193.00 Crores, which is for mixed-use (55 per cent Residential and 45 per cent Commercial) on Combined Plot MU4+MU5+MU6 Railway Land Parcel.

The site is strategically located near IGI airport in New Delhi's southwest. The site has two clear frontages and is accessible from the main Sector-22 Road on the west and the Urban Extension Road (UER-II) on the south. The site is bounded to the north by the Dwarka Sector 21 Metro Station and Pacific D21 Mall, to the east by the proposed Bijwasan Railway Station, and to the west by the proposed Dwarka ISBT.

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is a statutory authority with the Ministry of Railways responsible for railway land development. As part of its development strategy, RLDA has four key mandates, i.e. leasing of commercial sites and multi-functional complexes, colony redevelopment and station redevelopment. During the current Financial Year, RLDA has leased out 22 sites across the country.

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 09:23 IST

