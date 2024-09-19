Business Standard
E-auction of over 600 gifts, mementoes received by PM Modi commences

E-auction of over 600 gifts, mementoes received by PM Modi commences

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the e-auction allows individuals to not only preserve history but also contribute to the greater good

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the commencement of an e-auction. (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the commencement of an e-auction featuring over 600 mementoes and gifts he has received.
The auction features an impressive collection, including exquisite sculptures, traditional art, regional artefacts, indigenous crafts and sports memorabilia from the 2024 Paralympic Games, which were presented to PM Modi.
Interested individuals can register and participate via the official website, PM Mementos: https://pmmementos.gov.in/.
"Every year, I auction various mementoes I receive during public programs. The proceeds from the auction go to the Namami Gange initiative. I'm delighted to share that this year's auction has opened. Do bid for the mementoes you find interesting!" PM Modi stated in a post on X.
 
 
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the e-auction allows individuals to not only preserve history but also contribute to the greater good.
"It is well known that the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji dedicates even the souvenirs he receives for public welfare. For this purpose, the auction has started from 17th September and will continue till 2nd October. You can not only preserve history but also get the sacred satisfaction of contributing to public interest," Shekhawat said in a post on X.
PM Mementos is an open auction portal of the Government of India that enables buyers to participate in the online auction after registration.
To view the mementoes, people can visit the National Gallery of Modern Art, Jaipur House, New Delhi, from 11 AM to 6 PM.
The proceeds from the auction will contribute to the Namami Gange Project. Notably, the Central Government launched this integrated Ganga conservation mission to address the pollution of the Ganga River and revive the river.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi auction Handicrafts

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

