Chhattisgarh govt recommends CBI probe into PSC-2021 irregularities scam

Many complaints of irregularities were received in the Public Service Commission examination of 2021, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said

In a significant move, the Chhattisgarh Government has recommended a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) probe into the alleged irregularities in the Public Service Commission examination of 2021.

"Many complaints of irregularities were received in the Public Service Commission examination of 2021, and as per our promise made ahead of the elections, the cabinet has decided to hand over the case to the CBI for thorough investigation," Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said in an address to the media.

"The selection list for recruitment on 170 posts in 12 departments under the State service examination has been released," he added.

Notably, ahead of the state assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata party had raised the issue of nepotism in the selection of candidates. During the Congress regime in the state, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leaders staged a protest and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

The BJP pointed out that relatives of politicians, IAS officers and bureaucrats had made it to the selection list.

Ahead of the elections in the state, in November, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao in a statement committed to act on the Public Service Commission scam case if the BJP comes to power.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya had said that the PSC scam is huge injustice done to the youths of Chhattisgarh.

"Many generations will suffer due to this and I request a CBI probe into this scam," Surya had said.

In another significant decision made by the Chhattisgarh Government, the cabinet revised the procured limit at 21 quintals per acre for the ongoing marketing season 2023-24.

"As part of the 'Modi ki guarantee' the cabinet has decided to procure a maximum of 21 quintals of paddy per acre from the farmers for the Kharif marketing year 2023-24", Sao said.