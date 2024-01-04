Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Chhattisgarh govt recommends CBI probe into PSC-2021 irregularities scam

The BJP pointed out that relatives of politicians, IAS officers and bureaucrats had made it to the selection list

Candidates come out of an exam centres after appearing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, in Jabalpur, on Sunday, June 03, 2018.

Many complaints of irregularities were received in the Public Service Commission examination of 2021, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 9:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a significant move, the Chhattisgarh Government has recommended a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) probe into the alleged irregularities in the Public Service Commission examination of 2021.
"Many complaints of irregularities were received in the Public Service Commission examination of 2021, and as per our promise made ahead of the elections, the cabinet has decided to hand over the case to the CBI for thorough investigation," Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said in an address to the media.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The selection list for recruitment on 170 posts in 12 departments under the State service examination has been released," he added.
Notably, ahead of the state assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata party had raised the issue of nepotism in the selection of candidates. During the Congress regime in the state, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leaders staged a protest and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.
The BJP pointed out that relatives of politicians, IAS officers and bureaucrats had made it to the selection list.
Ahead of the elections in the state, in November, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao in a statement committed to act on the Public Service Commission scam case if the BJP comes to power.
Meanwhile, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya had said that the PSC scam is huge injustice done to the youths of Chhattisgarh.
"Many generations will suffer due to this and I request a CBI probe into this scam," Surya had said.
In another significant decision made by the Chhattisgarh Government, the cabinet revised the procured limit at 21 quintals per acre for the ongoing marketing season 2023-24.
"As part of the 'Modi ki guarantee' the cabinet has decided to procure a maximum of 21 quintals of paddy per acre from the farmers for the Kharif marketing year 2023-24", Sao said.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Counting of votes underway for 90 seats

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: BJP releases final list with four candidates

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

Tejasvi Surya meets Shivakumar, requests key infra projects in B'luru South

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

Congress focuses on caste census, recognition to Sarnaism in Jharkhand

Security tightened outside Delhi CM's residence amid claims of ED arrest

LIVE: Security tightened outside Delhi CM's residence amid claims of arrest

PM Modi sends gifts, letter to Ujjwala scheme beneficiary in Ayodhya

Discussed how MEA and state could collaborate closely: EAM meets Mizoram CM

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Chhattisgarh government CBI row UP Public Service Commission Public service Bharatiya Janata Party civil servants IAS officers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAdani-Hindenburg Case VerdictSavitribai Phule Jayanti 2024Gold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' Strike Live UpdatesNew Covid-19 Cases UpdateIndia vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon