Asian Games 2023 India Kabaddi full schedule, match time, squads, streaming

Indian Kabaddi teams will look to extend the country's medal haul when they kick start their Asian Games 2023 campaign on October 2. The Kabaddi matches in the Asian Games will run untill October 7. Before the men's. Indian women's team will be in action, taking on Chinese Taipei. The final of men's and women's competitions in Asian Games will take on October 7.
In the men's Kabaddi, India will get a stiff competition from Iran given their players play major role in team competitions during Pro Kabaddi League. Iran are defending Asian Games champion when India lost the final in 2018.
Asian Games 2023: Men's Kabaddi groups
Group A India, Japan, Bangladesh, Thailand, Chinese Taipei
Group B Iran, Pakistan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia
Asian Games 2023: Women's Kabaddi groups
Group A: India, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, South Korea
Group B: Bangladesh, Nepal, Iran
India men's Kabaddi schedule at Asian Games 2023
|Date & Day
|Match details
|Timings (IST)
|October 2, Monday
|Japan vs Bangladesh
|06:00:00
|October 2, Monday
|Thailand vs Chinese Taipei
|07:00:00
|October 2, Monday
|Iran vs Pakistan
|11:30:00
|October 2, Monday
|Malaysia vs Korea
|12:30:00
|October 3, Tuesday
|India vs Bangladesh
|06:00:00
|October 3, Tuesday
|Chinese Taipei vs Japan
|07:00:00
|October 3, Tuesday
|Malaysia vs Iran
|11:30:00
|October 3, Tuesday
|Pakistan vs South Korea
|12:30:00
|October 4, Wednesday
|India vs Thailand
|06:00:00
|October 4, Wednesday
|Chinese Taipei vs Bangladesh
|07:00:00
|October 4, Wednesday
|Iran vs South Korea
|11:30:00
|October 4, Wednesday
|Malaysia vs Pakistan
|12:30:00
|October 5, Thursday
|Thailand vs Japan
|07:00:00
|October 5, Thursday
|India vs Chinese Taipei
|08:00:00
|October 5, Thursday
|Bangladesh vs Thailand
|12:30:00
|October 5, Thursday
|Japan vs India
|13:30:00
|October 6, Friday
|Semi-final 1 (Bronze medal match)
|12:30:00
|October 6, Friday
|Semi-final 2 (Bronze medal match)
|13:30:00
|October 7, Saturday
|Final (Gold Medal match)
|12:30:00
India women's Kabaddi schedule at Asian Games 2023
|Date
|Match
|Time
|October 2, Monday
|Bangladesh vs Nepal
|08:00:00
|October 2, Monday
|India vs Chinese Taipei
|13:30:00
|October 2, Monday
|Thailand vs South Korea
|14:20:00
|October 3, Tuesday
|Nepal vs Iran
|08:00:00
|October 3, Tuesday
|South Korea vs India
|13:30:00
|October 3, Tuesday
|Chinese Taipei vs Thailand
|14:20:00
|October 4, Wednesday
|Iran vs Bangladesh
|08:00:00
|October 4, Wednesday
|India vs Thailand
|13:30:00
|October 4, Wednesday
|South Korea vs Chinese Taipei
|14:20:00
|October 6, Friday
|Semi-final 1 (Bronze medal match)
|07:00:00
|October 6, Friday
|Semi-final 2 (Bronze medal match)
|07:50:00
|October 7, Saturday
|Final (Gold Medal match)
|07:00:00
India Kabaddi squad for Asian Games 2023
Men's Kabaddi squad:
Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Nitesh Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Nitin Rawal, Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bharadwaj, Sachin Tanwar, Arjun Deshwal, Aslam Inamdar, Akash Shinde and Naveen Kumar Goyat.
Women's Kabaddi squad:
Akshima, Jyoti, Pooja, Pooja, Priyanka, Pushpa, Sakshi Kumari, Ritu Negi, Nishi Sharma, Sushma Sharma, Snehal Shinde and Sonali Shingate.
Asian Games 2023: Kabaddi matches timings, live streaming and telecast details
When Kabaddi competition begins at Asian Games 2023?
India women's Kabaddi team will begin their campaign on October 2 against Chinese Taipei. While men's team will in action against Bangladesh on October 3.
At what time will India Kabaddi matches begin during Asian Games 2023?
India Kabaddi match against Bangladesh will begin at 6 AM IST on October 3. India will play against Thailand on October 4 at 6 AM IST while the matches against Chinese Taipei and Japan will happen at 6 AM IST and 1:30 PM IST on October 5, 2023.
When India vs Pakistan match take place in Kabaddi?
India will not play against Pakistan in the group round. They might come across each other in Semifinal (October 6) or final (October 7). Women's Pakistan team is not participating in Asian Games 2023.
Which TV channels will live telecast Kabaddi matches during Asian Games 2023?
Sony Ten 1 HD/SD, Sony Ten 2 HD/SD, Sony Ten 3 HD/SD, Sony Sports SIX HD/SD will live telecast Kabaddi matches to be played during the Asian Games 2023.
How to live stream India Kabaddi matches during Asian Games 2023?
Kabaddi fans can watch India matches on Sony LIV application and website.