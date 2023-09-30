Asian Games 2023 India Kabaddi full schedule, match time, squads, streaming





Check 2023 Asian Games medal tally here Indian Kabaddi teams will look to extend the country's medal haul when they kick start their Asian Games 2023 campaign on October 2. The Kabaddi matches in the Asian Games will run untill October 7. Before the men's. Indian women's team will be in action, taking on Chinese Taipei. The final of men's and women's competitions in Asian Games will take on October 7.





2023 Asian Games latest news updates In the men's Kabaddi, India will get a stiff competition from Iran given their players play major role in team competitions during Pro Kabaddi League. Iran are defending Asian Games champion when India lost the final in 2018.

Asian Games 2023: Men's Kabaddi groups

Group A India, Japan, Bangladesh, Thailand, Chinese Taipei

Group B Iran, Pakistan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia

Asian Games 2023: Women's Kabaddi groups

Group A: India, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, South Korea

Group B: Bangladesh, Nepal, Iran

India men's Kabaddi schedule at Asian Games 2023

Date & Day Match details Timings (IST) October 2, Monday Japan vs Bangladesh 06:00:00 October 2, Monday Thailand vs Chinese Taipei 07:00:00 October 2, Monday Iran vs Pakistan 11:30:00 October 2, Monday Malaysia vs Korea 12:30:00 October 3, Tuesday India vs Bangladesh 06:00:00 October 3, Tuesday Chinese Taipei vs Japan 07:00:00 October 3, Tuesday Malaysia vs Iran 11:30:00 October 3, Tuesday Pakistan vs South Korea 12:30:00 October 4, Wednesday India vs Thailand 06:00:00 October 4, Wednesday Chinese Taipei vs Bangladesh 07:00:00 October 4, Wednesday Iran vs South Korea 11:30:00 October 4, Wednesday Malaysia vs Pakistan 12:30:00 October 5, Thursday Thailand vs Japan 07:00:00 October 5, Thursday India vs Chinese Taipei 08:00:00 October 5, Thursday Bangladesh vs Thailand 12:30:00 October 5, Thursday Japan vs India 13:30:00 October 6, Friday Semi-final 1 (Bronze medal match) 12:30:00 October 6, Friday Semi-final 2 (Bronze medal match) 13:30:00 October 7, Saturday Final (Gold Medal match) 12:30:00

India women's Kabaddi schedule at Asian Games 2023



Date Match Time October 2, Monday Bangladesh vs Nepal 08:00:00 October 2, Monday India vs Chinese Taipei 13:30:00 October 2, Monday Thailand vs South Korea 14:20:00 October 3, Tuesday Nepal vs Iran 08:00:00 October 3, Tuesday South Korea vs India 13:30:00 October 3, Tuesday Chinese Taipei vs Thailand 14:20:00 October 4, Wednesday Iran vs Bangladesh 08:00:00 October 4, Wednesday India vs Thailand 13:30:00 October 4, Wednesday South Korea vs Chinese Taipei 14:20:00 October 6, Friday Semi-final 1 (Bronze medal match) 07:00:00 October 6, Friday Semi-final 2 (Bronze medal match) 07:50:00 October 7, Saturday Final (Gold Medal match) 07:00:00



India Kabaddi squad for Asian Games 2023

Men's Kabaddi squad:



Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Nitesh Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Nitin Rawal, Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bharadwaj, Sachin Tanwar, Arjun Deshwal, Aslam Inamdar, Akash Shinde and Naveen Kumar Goyat.



Women's Kabaddi squad:



Akshima, Jyoti, Pooja, Pooja, Priyanka, Pushpa, Sakshi Kumari, Ritu Negi, Nishi Sharma, Sushma Sharma, Snehal Shinde and Sonali Shingate.

Asian Games 2023: Kabaddi matches timings, live streaming and telecast details

When Kabaddi competition begins at Asian Games 2023?

India women's Kabaddi team will begin their campaign on October 2 against Chinese Taipei. While men's team will in action against Bangladesh on October 3.

At what time will India Kabaddi matches begin during Asian Games 2023?

India Kabaddi match against Bangladesh will begin at 6 AM IST on October 3. India will play against Thailand on October 4 at 6 AM IST while the matches against Chinese Taipei and Japan will happen at 6 AM IST and 1:30 PM IST on October 5, 2023.

When India vs Pakistan match take place in Kabaddi?

India will not play against Pakistan in the group round. They might come across each other in Semifinal (October 6) or final (October 7). Women's Pakistan team is not participating in Asian Games 2023.

Which TV channels will live telecast Kabaddi matches during Asian Games 2023?

Sony Ten 1 HD/SD, Sony Ten 2 HD/SD, Sony Ten 3 HD/SD, Sony Sports SIX HD/SD will live telecast Kabaddi matches to be played during the Asian Games 2023.

How to live stream India Kabaddi matches during Asian Games 2023?

Kabaddi fans can watch India matches on Sony LIV application and website.