EAM Jaishankar meets Germany MP, discusses growing bilateral ties

EAM Jaishankar meets Germany MP, discusses growing bilateral ties

Germany and India share a strong strategic partnership, which has grown steadily over the decades since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1951

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met German Member of Parliament Jurgen Hardt in New Delhi and discussed growing bilateral ties and recent global developments.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Always nice to catch up with German MP @juergenhardt. Discussed our bilateral cooperation and global developments." 

According to MEA, Germany is one of India's most valued partners in Europe. The two countries share a strong strategic partnership, which has grown steadily over the decades since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1951. In March 2021, both sides marked 70 years of diplomatic ties.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have held regular meetings, both bilaterally and on the sidelines of key global summits. In fact, they have met six times in the last two years. 

Their latest meeting took place during the G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy in June 2024, where they reviewed ongoing cooperation. Prior to that, the two leaders met at the G20 Summit in New Delhi in September 2023 and also during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima in May 2023. Chancellor Scholz had also paid a standalone State visit to India in February 2023, a first by a German Chancellor since the launch of the Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) format.

India and Germany held their 6th IGC in Berlin in May 2022, co-chaired by PM Modi and Chancellor Scholz. Several agreements were signed in the fields of clean energy, health, agroecology, skill development, mobility, and more. A major outcome was the Joint Declaration of Intent on the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership (GSDP), as per MEA. 

Separately, EAM Jaishankar also met Slovenia's Ambassador to India, Mateja Vodeb Ghosh, for a farewell call.

In a message on X, he said, "Pleased to receive Ambassador Mateja Vodeb Ghosh of Slovenia this evening for a farewell call. Appreciate her contributions towards building stronger ties. Wish her the best for future endeavors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : S Jaishankar Germany India Germany bilateral ties

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

