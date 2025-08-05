Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 11:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Centre refutes Mamata's claim on floods, says water release was regulated

Centre refutes Mamata's claim on floods, says water release was regulated

Banerjee had alleged 'flood mismanagement' and a 'systematic attempt to trigger more and more flood-like situations' in south Bengal

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal (Photo: PTI)

Mamata Banerjee had alleged "flood mismanagement" and a "systematic attempt to trigger more and more flood-like situations" in south Bengal. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 11:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil on Tuesday rejected West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegations of "deliberate flooding" in the state by the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), asserting that water releases from the Maithon and Panchet reservoirs were carried out scientifically and in coordination with all stakeholders.

Responding to Banerjee's claim that the DVC was "anti-Bengal" and responsible for a "man-made catastrophe," Paatil said, "The decision to release water is taken by the Damodar Valley Reservoir Regulation Committee (DVRRC), chaired by the Central Water Commission (CWC), with representatives from the DVC and the state governments of West Bengal and Jharkhand."  He noted that the Damodar basin received 815 mm of rainfall between May and July 2025, a significant surge compared to the previous years.

 

"This resulted in water inflows into the reservoirs during June-July 2025 being 16 times higher than in 2024 and 43 times higher than in 2023," the minister said in a post on X.

"Despite such pressure, DVRRC regulated water release scientifically, limiting peak discharges to 70,000 cusecs to reduce downstream flood risk," Paatil said.

Banerjee had alleged "flood mismanagement" and a "systematic attempt to trigger more and more flood-like situations" in south Bengal.

Also Read

Goods and Services Tax, GST

West Bengal's GST revenues rise 12% in July, Tripura leads with 41% surge

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

West Bengal records 12% growth in GST collection for July: CM Mamata

Kalyan Banerjee, Kalyan

TMC's Kalyan Banerjee quits as LS chief whip amid row with Mahua Moitra

Zee5

ZEE5 Bangla bets on affordable prices to lure viewers, says official

MK Stalin

Direct insult to language in which National Anthem was written: MK Stalin

"The centrally administered agency has failed Bengal to an unprecedented degree," she alleged in a post on X, accusing the Centre of "engineering a crisis" through the DVC.

She highlighted a sharp spike in water outflows from 4,535 lakh cubic metres in June-July 2024 to 50,287 lakh cubic meters in the same period in 2025, and said the sudden release had devastated districts, damaged roads, breached embankments, and forced mass evacuations.

Calling it "deeply disturbing," Banerjee claimed the "30 times higher" discharge compared to 2023 pointed to a conspiracy. "This is not a natural disaster. The data speaks for itself," she said, demanding an immediate halt to such discharges.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Kartavya Bhavan

All Kartavya Bhavans may be ready in 2 years: Manohar Lal Khattar

Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, on Thursday shot off a letter to the company board, alleging that she was “coerced” into signing documents behind “locked doors”

Sunjay Kapur died of natural causes in UK, reveals Coroner's report

transfer pricing provisions, associated enterprise definition, draft Income Tax Bill 2025, beneficial ownership tax rule, intra-group transactions India, house property income taxation, pre-construction interest deduction, Income Tax Act associated e

IT dept finds ₹30,444 cr undisclosed income in FY25, held 465 surveys

Supreme Court, SC

Prior court approval needed for public interest suits under Section 92: SC

flash flood, cloudburst, uttarkashi

4 dead, many missing as cloudburst in Uttarkashi triggers flash floods

Topics : Mamata Banerjee Bengal flood Jal Shakti Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 11:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtel Q1 ResultQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayAdani Ports Q1 ResultsTATA Capital IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon