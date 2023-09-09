Confirmation

Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolts Tripura's Dharmanagar, says NCS

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.4, Occurred on 09-09-2023, 15:48:31 IST, Lat: 24.76 and Long: 92.74, Depth: 43 Km, Location: 72 km NE of Dharmanagar, Tripura," National Center for Seismology (NCS) said

Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 4:38 PM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale struck Tripura's Dharmanagar on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.
According to the NCS, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 43 km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.4, Occurred on 09-09-2023, 15:48:31 IST, Lat: 24.76 and Long: 92.74, Depth: 43 Km, Location: 72 km NE of Dharmanagar, Tripura," the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.
The earthquake occurred at around 3:48 pm," the NCS said.
Further details are awaited.

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 4:38 PM IST

