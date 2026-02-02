Monday, February 02, 2026 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / NSO to launch year-long nationwide migration survey from July 2026

NSO to launch year-long nationwide migration survey from July 2026

The National Statistics Office will roll out a comprehensive migration survey from July 2026 to June 2027 to capture patterns, drivers, and labour profiles of migrants across India

The proposed survey will capture reasons for migration, return and seasonal migration, as well as the employment profiles of migrants

Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 5:11 PM IST

What is the scope of the new migration survey?
 
The National Statistics Office (NSO) will launch a comprehensive Survey on Migration covering the period from July 2026 to June 2027, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) informed Parliament on Monday. The exercise aims to generate updated estimates on the scale and patterns of migration across the country, including rural–urban and inter-state movements.
 
What aspects of migration will the survey capture?
 
The proposed survey will capture reasons for migration, return and seasonal migration, as well as the employment profiles of migrants. The results are expected to play a key role in improving the understanding of labour mobility and remittance flows, according to the ministry.
 
 
How will the data be used by policymakers?

“Such information will greatly benefit policymakers, planners, researchers, and development practitioners by enabling more targeted interventions in areas such as urban planning, housing, transportation, employment generation, social security, and skill development,” the statistics ministry said in a statement.
 
What do existing migration estimates show?
 
MoSPI said the most recent data on migration were collected through the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2020–21 and the Multiple Indicator Survey (2020–21). According to the PLFS for July 2020 to June 2021, India’s overall migration rate during the period was estimated at 28.9 per cent.
 
What gender differences emerge from migration data?
 
The PLFS data underline sharp gender differences in migration patterns, the ministry noted. At the all-India level, the migration rate in 2020–21 stood at 10.7 per cent among males and 47.9 per cent among females. For women, marriage was the dominant driver, accounting for about 86.8 per cent of all female migrants, while among men, the search for employment or better employment formed the single largest reason at 22.8 per cent.
 
“These distinct patterns highlight the gender-specific nature of migration in India, with female migration largely influenced by social factors such as marriage, and male migration primarily shaped by labour market opportunities,” the ministry noted.

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 5:11 PM IST

