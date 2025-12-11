Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 09:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / ED, ATS raid several locations in Thane over suspected terror links

ED, ATS raid several locations in Thane over suspected terror links

The action was based on some earlier operations conducted by the ATS at Borivali village in Padgha

raid

Representative Image: ED and ATS conduct raids at several locations in Maharashtra's Thane. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) conducted joint raids on Thursday at Padgha in Thane district in connection with suspected terror funding, officials said.

The raids were underway at Padgha in the Bhiwandi area since the early hours of Thursday, an official said.

The action was based on some earlier operations conducted by the ATS at Borivali village in Padgha, he said.

Residences of several suspects were being searched, and the ED was conducting enquiries about suspicious money transactions, the official said, adding that the ATS was assisting the federal agency sleuths.

In June this year, the ATS, along with the Thane rural police, conducted a massive search at the residences of 22 persons, including Saquib Nachan, a former office-bearer of Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and other suspected members and sympathisers of the banned outfit, at Borivali in Padgha.

 

Also Read

IndiGo, IndiGo Airlines, IndiGo aircraft

How IndiGo rose to dominance and hit its biggest crisis in two decades

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

Key witness in Sandeshkhali Shahjahan case injured in road mishap, son dead

SpiceJet plans to add 100 daily flights to boost winter operations

SpiceJet plans to add 100 daily flights to boost winter operations

Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra makes housing society consent mandatory for liquor shops

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

India offers most affordable train fares, says Rail Minister Vaishnaw

The ATS had seized 19 mobile phones and incriminating material and documents about radicalisation, the official said.

Two years back, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) also carried out raids in Padgha in connection with some terror-related activities.

Saquib Nachan, who had been arrested by the NIA from Padgha, died in June this year at a hospital in Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi air quality dips to 'very poor' again as cold wave tightens grip

Supreme Court, SC

CAQM asks Supreme Court to review order shielding old vehicles in Delhi

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

EC to share list of dead, absent voters with parties before SIR draft roll

Home Minister Amit Shah

Amit Shah defends SIR, asks if illegal immigrants should vote in India

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Registration

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 registration begins: How students can apply online

Topics : Enforcement Directorate National News Terror funds Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayCorona Remedies IPO AllotmentWakefit Innovations IPO Allotment Digital Ad FraudGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon