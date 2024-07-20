NDRF deploys teams on Varanasi ghats as precaution from potential floods

National Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed along Varanasi ghats in Uttar Pradesh in view of the possible flood situation from the monsoon rains, said an official on Saturday. Speaking to ANI, DIG 11th batallion NDRF Varanasi, Manoj Kumar Sharma, said, "Before the arrival of monsoons and floods, the NDRF team prepares itself completely so that we have complete arrangements to deal with any situation. Two teams of the NDRF will remain deployed on all ghats in Varanasi. An awareness campaign is being spread to warn people away from deep waters." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the latest report of the Central Water Commission, the water level of the Ganga in Varanasi is stable but the people living on the banks of the Ganga are living in fear because the rainwater from the mountains has now started coming to the plains.

NDRF DIG Manoj Kumar Sharma said that the NDRF teams are on alert in Varanasi and are running awareness programmes through social media, adding that "NDRF, SDRF and PAC are making use of social media so that people can be warned of any dangers ahead of time."

After remaining subdued during mid-June, the southwest monsoon got the much-required impetus towards June-end.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government issued directives for officials to stay vigilant in flood-prone areas across the state after the IMD predicted heavy rains in July.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) teams were deployed around the state's highly sensitive and sensitive districts to ensure prompt and effective response to any emergencies.

Meanwhile, incessant rains have led to severe waterlogging in several parts of Mumbai. Several roads have been closed and traffic has been diverted on various routes following the waterlogging situation in the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert and predicted heavy rainfall over Mumbai for the next two days, escalating the struggles for the people in the city.

The monsoon covered the entire country on July 2, six days ahead of its normal schedule. Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir received the spell in early July.