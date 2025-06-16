Monday, June 16, 2025 | 05:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / ED issues fresh summons to Robert Vadra in Sanjay Bhandri linked PMLA case

ED issues fresh summons to Robert Vadra in Sanjay Bhandri linked PMLA case

Vadra, 56, was called for questioning in the case on June 10 but he skipped, saying he had flu-like symptoms on June 9 and had undertaken a COVID test as per protocol

Robert Vadra

The agency is understood to have summoned Vadra to record his statement under the PMLA and subsequently file a chargesheet in the case. (Photo/X)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate has issued a fresh summons to Robert Vadra, the businessman husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, for questioning in a money laundering case linked to UK-based arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari, official sources said on Monday.

He has been asked to depose before the federal probe agency here on June 17 for the recording of his statement in this case that is being investigated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

Vadra, 56, was called for questioning in the case on June 10 but he skipped, saying he had flu-like symptoms on June 9 and had undertaken a COVID test as per protocol.

 

His lawyer had then said that Vadra had no intention of avoiding summons and was ready to appear before the ED anytime before or after his travel abroad later this month.

The agency is understood to have summoned Vadra to record his statement under the PMLA and subsequently file a chargesheet in the case.

Also Read

Laxman Singh

Congress expels Digvijaya Singh's brother for 'anti-party activities'

Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra skips ED summons in PMLA case linked to Sanjay Bhandari

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul, Robert Vadra naive, says Digvijaya's brother on Pahalgam attacks

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

'I am waiting for invitation': Priyanka Gandhi amid ED probe on family

Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra's questioning over land deal case concludes for now

The federal probe agency had questioned the businessman for three consecutive days in April in a separate money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in a 2008 land deal in Haryana. He is being investigated in three money laundering cases by the ED.

Bhandari (63) fled to London in 2016, soon after the Income Tax Department raided him in Delhi.

A UK court earlier this month refused an application filed by the Indian government seeking permission to appeal in Britain's Supreme Court against the discharge of Bhandari in an extradition case, virtually ruling out chances of him being brought to the country to face the law.

The ED filed a chargesheet in this case in 2023, alleging that Bhandari acquired the 12, Bryanston Square house in London in 2009 and got it renovated "as per the directions of Robert Vadra, who provided the funds for the renovation".

Vadra has denied that he owns any London property directly or indirectly.

Terming the charges a "political witch hunt", Vadra said he was being "hounded and harassed" to subserve political ends.

The ED is also investigating Vadra in a separate money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in a land deal in Rajasthan's Bikaner.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumElectric buses, e-buses, e-bus, JBM Auto

Rajasthan govt plans 2,000 mini buses in Jaipur for transit boost

Randhir Jaiswal

LIVE news updates: Indian students in Iran being relocated to safer places, says MEA

office, employees, workers, desk work, desk stretches

Recognition at work boosts performance, loyalty and trust, finds study

rapido driver slaps woman in bengaluru

Rapido rider slaps woman in Bengaluru after argument, video goes viral

Modi, Narendra Modi

We both think 'this is not an era of war': PM Modi after Cyprus talks

Topics : Robert Vadra Robert Vadra Sanjay Bhandari link PMLA case Enforcement Directorate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseUP BED JEE Results 2025Agniveer Admit Card 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon