ED questions AAP's Goa unit chief, 3 others in money laundering case

The ED had summoned Palekar, AAP leader Ramrao Wagh and two others - Dattaprasad Naik and Ashok Naik - for questioning in a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

Photo: Agencies

Press Trust of India Panaji
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday began questioning Aam Aadmi Party's Goa unit president Amit Palekar and three others in connection with a money laundering case.

The ED had summoned Palekar, AAP leader Ramrao Wagh and two others - Dattaprasad Naik and Ashok Naik - for questioning in a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Although details of the case are yet to be known, sources said they were called for questioning in the money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, in which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and some other AAP leaders have been arrested.

Dattaprasad and Ashok are leaders of the Bhandari community in Goa. Palekar arrived at the ED office here at 12.10 pm, while the three others reached there before him at 11.15 am.

Before entering the agency office, Palekar only said, "I have been summoned. I will talk to you all after I am back."

After coming out of the office around 2 pm for lunch break, Palekar said, "I cannot reveal what the investigation is about. I have joined the probe. Whatever questions they are asking me, I am answering." He said he has been asked to bring the data related to the case.

"Whatever data the ED has asked me to bring, I will bring...They are doing their job, I will do mine as a citizen," he said.
After the break, the central agency started questioning them again.
Several AAP leaders, including its MLAs in Goa Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva were present outside the ED office to show solidarity with Palekar and others.

Viegas alleged that attempts were being made to get statements from some people so that they can put up the case and refuse bail to Kejriwal. "Fear psychosis is being created amongst the AAP leaders.

News is spread on various social media platforms that the sleuths will knock the doors of both the MLAs on Good Friday and they will be arrested," he said.

He claimed that this "gimmick" was aimed at diverting people's attention from the electoral bonds issue. The ED has alleged that the AAP became a major beneficiary of proceeds from the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.
 

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

