Business Standard
Home / India News / ED raids houses of RG Kar's ex-principal Ghosh, aides over irregularities

ED raids houses of RG Kar's ex-principal Ghosh, aides over irregularities

ED had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe money laundering charges against Sandip Ghosh

Sandip Ghosh

Sandip Ghosh is presently in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Image: PTI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 9:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) carried out raids at the residence of former principal of RG Kar medical college and hospital, Sandip Ghosh, among othre places in Kolkata in a case pertaining to the financial irregularities in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
ED had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe money laundering charges against Sandip Ghosh in the financial irregularities case.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Ghosh is presently in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
On Wednesday, Sandip Ghosh filed a petition in the Supreme Court against a Calcutta High Court decision that ordered the CBI to probe into the graft case against him.
 
His plea has been listed on September 6 before a bench led by Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud.
The Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Dr Sandip Ghosh on September 2.
 

More From This Section

Fire, Fire accident

LIVE news: Fire breaks out at Times Tower in Mumbai, no injuries reported

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Pushkar Singh, Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand CM Dhami approves special assistance for disaster-hit Kedarnath

Vijayawada floods, flood, TDP, Andhra floods, AP floods

Army being roped in to plug Budameru breaches in Vijayawada: CM Naidu

Singapore

India's role in global economy offers opportunities for S'pore: SICCI chief

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

India-US partnership to grow regardless of who wins elections: USISPF CEOi

Dr Ghosh was under investigation for alleged corruption and financial irregularities at the college and hospital, following a directive from a single bench of the Calcutta High Court, which ordered the CBI to probe the matter.
He was sent to 8-day police custody on Tuesday.
On August 24, following the orders of the Calcutta High Court, an official FIR was registered by the CBI against Ghosh on the alleged corruption case. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) of Kolkata also suspended the membership of former Sandip Ghosh amid a CBI probe into the corruption case.
Earlier on August 26, the CBI also concluded a second round of polygraph tests on Dr Ghosh as part of their investigation into the rape-murder of a woman doctor at the institution.
The Calcutta High Court has granted the CBI three weeks to submit a progress report on the investigation, which is to be presented on September 17.
The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

CBI didn't arrest me for 2 yrs, insurance arrest made after bail: Kejriwal

Amanatullah Khan, Amanatullah

AAP MLA Amanatullah dealt in 'tainted' cash transactions, avoided probe: ED

Amanatullah Khan, Amanatullah

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan sent to 4-day ED custody in money laundering case

Sanjay Singh, sanjay

Centre targeting our leaders, MLAs; Amanatullah arrested without proof: AAP

News updates: CBI arrests ex-RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh over 'financial misconduct'

News updates: CBI arrests ex-RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh over 'financial misconduct'

Topics : Enforcement Directorate Kolkata Money laundering

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 9:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayHappy Teachers' Day WishesMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon