Home / India News / ED raids in UP, Mumbai in conversion racket case linked to Chhangur Baba

ED raids in UP, Mumbai in conversion racket case linked to Chhangur Baba

At least 14 premises, including 12 in Balrampur district and two in Mumbai, are being searched under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided multiple locations in Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai as part of a money laundering investigation.

Press Trust of India New Delhi/Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided multiple locations in Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai as part of a money laundering investigation into an alleged religious conversion racket linked to 'Chhangur baba', officials said.

At least 14 premises, including 12 in Balrampur district and two in Mumbai, are being searched under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The raids were launched around 5 am, along with a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team, which was there to provide security cover to the ED officials.

The federal probe agency recently filed a case to probe the activities and financial details of Jalaluddin alias Chhangur Baba, alleged to be a mastermind of an illegal religious conversion racket operating in Uttar Pradesh.

 

Jalaluddin hails from Balrampur district, and his real name is Karimulla Shah.

Jalaluddin, his son Mehboob and associates Naveen alias Jamaluddin and Neetu alias Nasreen were arrested by the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) recently, and they are currently lodged in jail.

Earlier, the ED said that Jalaluddin amassed funds worth about ₹106 crore, mostly from the Middle East, in 40 bank accounts linked to him and his associates.

They alleged that Jalaluddin had established an "extensive network" that was operating from the premises of the 'Chand Auliya Dargah' in Balrampur where he regularly organised "large" gatherings attended by both Indian and foreign nationals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Enforcement Directorate Uttar Pradesh Religious controversy Mumbai Money laundering

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

