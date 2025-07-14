Monday, July 14, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / National Herald case: Court reserves order on ED chargesheet cognisance

National Herald case: Court reserves order on ED chargesheet cognisance

ED alleges that Gandhis held the majority 76 per cent shares in Young Indian, which fraudulently usurped the assets of AJL in exchange for a Rs 90 crore loan

Herald House

Special Judge Vishal Gogne said the matter will be heard on July 29 (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court on Monday reserved its order on taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne said the matter will be heard on July 29.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accused Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, late Congress leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, as well as Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and a private company, Young Indian, of conspiracy and money laundering over the fraudulent takeover of Rs 2,000 crore worth properties belonging to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which published the National Herald newspaper.

ED alleges that Gandhis held the majority 76 per cent shares in Young Indian, which fraudulently usurped the assets of AJL in exchange for a Rs 90 crore loan.

 

The chargesheet names Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, Sunil Bhandari, Young Indian and Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

