Saturday, November 22, 2025 | 09:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / ED seizes over Rs 14 cr in cash, gold after raids in Jharkhand, West Bengal

ED seizes over Rs 14 cr in cash, gold after raids in Jharkhand, West Bengal

The raids were launched on Friday at 44 premises in the two states, in connection with "large-scale" illegal mining, theft, transportation, storage and sale of coal, the ED said in a statement

Enforcement Directorate, ED

The agency took cognisance of multiple FIRs filed by the police in both states to lodge a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) | file image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 9:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate has seized cash and gold worth more than Rs 14 crore during searches against an alleged coal mafia network operating across Jharkhand and West Bengal, the agency said on Saturday.

The raids were launched on Friday at 44 premises in the two states, in connection with "large-scale" illegal mining, theft, transportation, storage and sale of coal, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a statement.

Cash, jewellery and gold amounting to more than Rs 14 crore, various property deeds linked to the coal syndicate and agreements related to sale and purchase of land, several digital devices, account ledgers of entities controlled by the network, etc, have been seized, the statement added.

 

The agency took cognisance of multiple FIRs filed by the police in both states to lodge a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The FIRs indicate that a vast illegal coal supply network is operating across Jharkhand and West Bengal, the agency said in the statement.

Also Read

Anil Ambani Reliance group, reliance communications

Anil Ambani Reliance group stocks slip up to 3% as ED attaches fresh assets

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED raids 40 locations in Jharkhand, West Bengal against coal mafia

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED files chargesheet against Robert Vadra in UK-based Sanjay Bhandari case

Anil Ambani

ED attaches ₹1,452 crore fresh assets linked to Anil Ambani Reliance group

Anil Ambani

ED attaches fresh assets in case against Anil Ambani's Reliance Group

Documents and other records seized during the searches have corroborated the allegations raised in the FIRs and also led to the identification of an organised racket operating with the help of local authorities, the ED said.

The syndicate is very active in the border areas of West Bengal and Jharkhand and has generated "huge" proceeds of crime, the statement said.

More than 100 ED officials were part of the searches, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PM Modi, G20, G20 Summit

PM Modi meets world leaders on sidelines of G20 Summit in Johannesburg

FDI

Bill to hike FDI in insurance sector to 100% to be tabled in winter session

Parliament, New Parliament

Bill on civil nuclear sector among proposed legislations for winter session

cluster buses, DTC orange bus

692 CNG buses to go off road by year end after route rationalisation: DTC

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor hails Trump-Mamdani meeting as "how democracy should work"

Topics : Enforcement Directorate West Bengal Jharkhand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 9:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon