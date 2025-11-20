Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / ED attaches fresh assets in case against Anil Ambani's Reliance Group

ED attaches fresh assets in case against Anil Ambani's Reliance Group

ED links Anil Ambani firms to loan diversion; summons him August 5

Anil Ambani | Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached fresh assets worth crores of rupees as part of a money laundering probe related to Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani and his companies, official sources said.

The federal investigative agency had earlier attached properties worth ₹7,500 crore in this case.

The latest provisional attachment order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for the assets located in various parts of the country.

It is estimated that assets worth over ₹1,400 crore have been attached as part of the latest order, the sources said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

