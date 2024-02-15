Sensex (    %)
                        
ED summons TMC leader Mahua Moitra for questioning in Fema case next week

Moitra is being probed by the CBI too and it is conducting a preliminary inquiry into the allegations against Moitra on the reference from the Lokpal

Mahua Moitra

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 7:42 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned TMC leader and former Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra for questioning in a FEMA contravention case next week, official sources said Thursday.
The 49-year-old politician has been asked to depose on February 19 at the central agency's office in Delhi.
Her statement will be recorded under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) once she deposes, they said.
Moitra is being probed by the CBI too and it is conducting a preliminary inquiry into the allegations against Moitra on the reference from the Lokpal.
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had accused Moitra of asking questions in the Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts.
He had also accused Moitra of compromising national security for monetary gains.
In December, Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha over the issue.
Moitra has denied any wrongdoing and claimed she was being targeted as she had raised questions on the deals of the Adani Group.
"Neither has Lok Pal uploaded any referral order on website as per Lokpal Act & nor has CBI put out anything official. 'Sources' telling journos as per usual media circus. Hope Rs 13,000 crore Adani coal scam merits CBI PE before my witchhunt," Moitra had said on X in November.

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:41 PM IST

