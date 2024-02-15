PM to lay foundation stone of Gurugram Metro Rail on Feb 16: Top points

A total of 27 metro stations, all elevated, will be developed as part of this project. (Representative image) (Photo: Wikipedia)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi , on Friday, will lay the foundation stone of the Gurugram Metro Rail project, to be built at a cost of Rs 5,450 crore in a bid to improve the city's public transportation system.





ALSO READ: From Delhi to Kolkata, mapping the frenzy across India's metro airports Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel The launch will take place at an event in Rewari, Haryana, where he will also dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects related to health, rail and tourism. The total cost of all projects is being pegged at Rs 9,750 crore, a government press release said.

Top updates, features about Gurugram Metro Rail project:

1) The Gurugram Metro Rail extension project has a total length of 28.5 kilometres. It will connect Millennium City Centre to Udyog Vihar Phase-5 and merge in the existing metro network of Rapid Metro Rail Gurugram at Moulsari Avenue station near Cyber City.

2) The project is aimed at connecting the new Gurugram to old Gurugram. The proposed alignment includes connecting - HUDA City Centre – Sector 45 – Cyber Park – Sector 47 – Subhash Chowk – Sector 48 – Sector 72A – Hero Honda Chowk – Udyog Vihar Phase 6 – Sector 10 – Sector 37 – Basai Village – Sector 9 – Sector 7 – Sector 4 – Sector 5 – Ashok Vihar – Sector 3 – Bajghera Road – Palam Vihar Extension – Palam Vihar – Sector 23A – Sector 22 – Udyog Vihar Phase 4 – Udyog Vihar Phase 5 – Cyber City.

3) A total of 27 metro stations, all elevated, will be developed as part of this project, which is estimated to be completed in about four years.

4) It is being executed by the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC). The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has executed the existing Gurugram metro connectivity and has a total length of 14.47 km, of which 7.05 km falls in Haryana.

5) The project will also have a spur at Dwarka Expressway, measuring 1.85 km. According to an earlier press release issued by the Centre last year, the spur from Basai village has been provided for connectivity to the depot.