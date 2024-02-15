UP govt plans to set up 8 renewable energy projects worth over Rs 67,000 cr

In a boost to the state's power sector, leading renewable and hydroelectric energy firms in Uttar Pradesh have proposed to set up eight projects worth more than Rs 67,000 crore.

The projects, with a combined capacity of 13,250 megawatt (Mw), will be developed by private sector entities, including Torrent Power, Greenko Group, JSW Neo Energy, ACME Cleantech Solutions, Amunra Infratech and Agritech, and Avaada Water Battery.

These projects will come up at Sonbhadra (6 projects), Chandauli and Mirzapur (one each) districts.

According to a senior UP government official, the biggest project, based on pumped storage power (PSP) model, will be developed by Torrent Power in Sonbhadra to generate 4,150 Mw of hydropower with an investment of Rs 24,200 crore.

Similarly, Greenko Group will invest over Rs 17,000 crore to generate 3,660 Mw of energy in Sonbhadra. The project is expected to make a transformative impact in the Obra Block of economically backward Sonbhadra district.

The projects may be launched at the Groundbreaking Ceremony (GBC) 4.0 in Lucknow on February 19, along with more than 14,000 projects worth Rs 10 trillion.

“Sonbhadra, which is the energy epicentre of UP, has the majority of these projects in kitty. PSP projects stand out as an environment-friendly and sustainable energy source,” he noted.

A PSP project is a green, safe, and environment-friendly project for a high quality and flexible power supply chain.

It acts like a battery, storing and releasing power depending upon the demand and supply matrix. Since the project is not part of any river system, it does not disturb the local water ecology.

With the peak hour power demand in the state already breaching the 25,000 Mw level, it is looking for alternative renewable sources of energy to supplement thermal power generation.

UP is also targeting to achieve a million tonne per annum production capacity of green hydrogen.

Green hydrogen proposals worth Rs 2.73 trillion from 20 companies have been already bagged by the state at the UP Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2023.