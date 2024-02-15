Sensex (    %)
                        
Logicknots ties up with NSDC, IIT to elevate semiconductor design education

According to the statement, the partnership aims to launch online courses to skill the nation's future semiconductor design engineers

semiconductor

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 7:12 PM IST

Software startup Logicknots on Thursday said it has collaborated with the National Skill Development Council (NSDC) and Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati to elevate semiconductor design and verification education.
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed on Thursday in the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Union Minister of State for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, a statement said.
According to the statement, the partnership aims to launch online courses to skill the nation's future semiconductor design engineers.
Amidst a booming global semiconductor market, expected to surpass USD one trillion by 2030, Logicknots' initiative promises to fill the critical skill gap in the industry, it stated.
Logicknots' Founder Hemant Vats said "our collaboration is set to redefine semiconductor education, making it more accessible and aligned with industry needs, thereby contributing to India's positioning as a semiconductor powerhouse."

Logicknots' Co-Founder Rohit Karajgi stated that this partnership marks a pivotal moment for semiconductor education in India.
The courses will be hosted on the NSDC's platform, ensuring accessibility to aspiring engineers nationwide, including those in underserved regions.
This effort aligns with India's ambition to become a key player in the global semiconductor landscape, supporting national electronics and semiconductor self-reliance and innovation goals.
Focused on making semiconductor design more accessible and efficient, Logicknots is dedicated to empowering engineers and contributing to the global semiconductor workforce.

Topics : semiconductor IIT Technology

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:12 PM IST

