Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Delhi govt finance department begins budget preparations for 2024-25

The Delhi government has begun preparations for the 2024-25 budget with the Finance Department directing other departments to prepare realistic budget estimates

govt spending, fiscal budget, budget

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 6:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government has begun preparations for the 2024-25 budget with the Finance Department directing other departments to prepare realistic budget estimates.
In an official communication last week, the Finance Department said that a final review of the budgetary position based on the actual expenditure of last nine months of all the departments will be taken up shortly.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"You are requested to review the budget position as well as the possible expenditure during the remaining three months of the financial year in respect of your department with reference to trend of expenditure and submit a consolidated statement to this office...," it read.
The department also noted that "the excessive/unnecessary re-appropriation of funds, not surrendering anticipated saving, rush of expenditure during the last quarter/month of the financial year and unnecessary supplementary provisions" have been adversely viewed.
""It has also recommended for preparing realistic budget estimates to avoid large saving at the end of financial year along with avoiding rush of expenditure in the last quarter/month of the financial year.
"Considering the importance of review, it is requested to ensure that a realistic appraisal of the actual expenditure to be incurred by the Department during 2023-24 is taken up and statement of final excess and saving may be submitted to this office in the enclosed proforma by 10.01.2024," it added.
The communication also asked the departments to send a copy of statement relating to schemes or programmes or projects to the Planning Department of the government.
"This is the exercise that is carried out by the government before it asks the department to start preparing budget estimates for the next fiscal," an official said.

Also Read

Budget 2024: Here are 5 lesser-known facts about the Union Budget of India

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Budget Speech: All you need to know about the FM's address to Parliament

Budget 2024: How India's Railway Budget has changed over the years

Budget 2024: Budget preparation, its purpose, halwa ceremony, presentation

Four killed after train travelling from town bordering India set on fire

Company Secretaries required for corporate laws formulation: LS Speaker

Aug 5, Jan 22, and more: There are new special days on India's calendar

Indian Olympic Association appoints ex-IPL official Raghuram Iyer as CEO

PM's Pariksha Pe Charcha on Jan 29, over 10 million registrations so far

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal AAP AAP government Atishi Marlena Saurabh Bharadwaj

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 6:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon