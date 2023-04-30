close

Effect of our cleanliness campaign is visible in Yamuna river: V K Saxena

There were many difficulties in this work, which gradually became easier and it proved that if we are determined, and have the will to do some work, then nothing is impossible

ANI Politics
Yamuna River

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 10:45 PM IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Sunday took stock of the Clean Yamuna campaign on a boat in which he travelled 11 km in the river and said that efforts to clean Yamuna river were not made earlier but now the effect of our cleanliness campaign is visible.

While addressing the mediapersons, LG VK Saxena said, "Today is a historic day. For the first time, 25-30 boats moved together in Yamuna. From Signature Bridge to ITO, we travelled the entire 11 km by boat in the Yamuna. Plastic or any garbage was not seen in Yamuna anywhere in this entire area. The effect of our work is visible. By June 30 we will clean the remaining part of Yamuna as well".

"There were many difficulties in this work, which gradually became easier and it proved that if we are determined, and have the will to do some work, then nothing is impossible. Never before had such efforts been made, due to which the Yamuna was so dirty," he added.

In this regard, LG VK Saxena also took to Twitter and said, "Inspected 11-km Signature Bridge-ITO Barrage stretch of Yamuna on completion of 1st phase of HLC-monitored Yamuna cleaning operations. Happy to share, a significant improvement on key parameters in Yamuna with the removal of 1200 MT of garbage from Yamuna since works started on Feb 12".

He further stated that the second phase of cleaning operations will focus on cleaning the banks of the river.

"The 2nd phase will commence tomorrow with a focus on transformation through cleaning of Yamuna banks and desilting of midstream muck. The cleaning of Najafgarh Drain has also yielded desired results in terms of BoD level coming down significantly on a year-on-year basis," he tweeted.

Earlier last week LG VK Saxena chaired the High-Level Committee (HLC) on the rejuvenation of River Yamuna, constituted by the NGT where Delhi's (L-G) V.K. Saxena, who is also Chairman of the HLC, reviewed the progress of works and the Action Taken Report (ATR) with regards to directions issued under eight specific heads aimed at specific targets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : V K Saxena Yamuna river Delhi

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 11:20 PM IST

