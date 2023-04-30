close

Security provided to wrestlers who filed complaint against WFI chief

The Delhi Police provided security to the female wrestlers including a minor who levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi police

Delhi police

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 10:32 PM IST
The Delhi Police on Sunday provided security to the female wrestlers including a minor who levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, officials said.

The complainants have also been asked to record their statements soon so that further investigation in the case can be carried out, they said.

The Supreme Court had directed the Delhi Police to provide security to the grapplers following their complaints against Singh, who has been booked under sections of outraging the modesty of a woman, stalking, and Section 10 of the POCSO Act in two FIRs.

The BJP MP, who has been accused of sexual harassment by seven women wrestlers and a minor girl, has denied the charges against him.

A group of top wrestlers, who first levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Singh in January, had resumed their sit-in last Sunday at the Jantar Mantar here to demand that the findings of the Centre-appointed panel that probed the charges be made public.

The Delhi Police had on Fridays filed the two FIRs at the Connaught Place police station against the BJP MP, who has completed 12 years as WFI President and is ineligible to become an office bearer.

The first FIR pertains to allegations levelled by a minor that has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning outraging modesty, a senior police officer said.

The second FIR has been registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints by adult complainants under relevant IPC sections on outraging of modesty, the officer said, adding that investigation into both the FIRs was being taken up in right earnest.

The award-winning wrestlers have also been demanding that Singh be arrested and removed from his post pending investigation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Police security Woman wrestler

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 11:08 PM IST

